Stephen Miller Is Delighted Your Retirement Fund Is Tanking

The stock market took another huge tumble Tuesday. But don’t believe your lying wallet or dwindling retirement account. Co-president Stephen Miller took to Fox News to convince viewers this is all a part of Trump's awesome economic awesomeness!

MILLER: We have a president who is now actually taking the necessary action to bring back American industrial power and might so that we will have real, hard deterrence in this country; real, hard strength in this country and the middle class workers, the families can earn an income they can retire on. They can retire with dignity, Martha.

The look on MacCallum's face was priceless here. She was obviously not buying the BS. But she also knows her job is not to call it out. You can see her pursing her lips as if to contain herself as a Fox News producer displayed a graphic of a decisive and powerful-looking Trump to share the screen.

Of course she didn’t bring up how Co-President Elon Musk has sabotaged Social Security.

Apparently, the Trump oligarchy thinks "retiring with dignity" means spending our golden years working in a sneaker factory.

Miller added, “We are on the verge now, because of President Trump’s strength and leadership of fixing our entire global trading system!"

At the beginning of the clip, The Dow was down about 213 points after having been up about 1,300 in the beginning of the day. The plunge began after the Trump administration said it would move forward with a 50% tariff on Chinese goods, effective Wednesday. The Dow dropped another 20 points during this two-minutes of Miller’s appearance on Fox.