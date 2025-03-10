Stephen Moore: Trump's Tariffs Are 'Misguided And 'Sinking' The Economy

On Fox News Sunday evening,Trump's former economic advisor and supporter, Stephen Moore, attacked Trump's yo-yo tariffs, calling them misguided and wobbling the US economy.

It's rare these days to hear a MAGA cultist not praise everything Trump does and instead offer a modicum of honesty.

MOORE: ...up and down and by the way the stock market went up and down and up and down with these things. I think that the president's emphasis on terrorists right now is misguided. I think we have a very wobbly economy. We saw a not very good jobs report on Friday. The consumer confidence numbers are sinking and other indicators are not positive. The economy needs a pick-me-up and tariffs are not a pick-me-up.

Moore then claimed that the only way to save the economy is to extend Trump's tax cuts, which will not help the economy.

Many in the MAGA universe knew about his plans since Trump ran on implementing economy-destroying tariffs on our neighbors and trade partners, but he said nothing to dissuade him from doing so.

They are just as guilty as Demented Donald is.