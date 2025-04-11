Stuart Varney Notices Trump's Economic 'Policies' Are Failing

Fox Business is having convulsions over the tariff nightmare that is Trump. "Trump's economic policies are the worst self-inflicted wound by an administration."
By John AmatoApril 11, 2025

On Thursday morning, Fox Business host Stuart Varney watched the markets crash again even after the House passed the adopted Senate’s bill and read of a Janet Yellin quote to stick the knife into Trump over his economic destruction.

As the markets were collapsing again after the House passed their bill, Varney could not contain himself.

VARNEY: I was expecting some positive market reaction to that, but we didn't get it.

In fact, we've moved further south. The Dow is now down 1191.

The NASDAQ's down 734.

And this coming at it as well.

Maybe this had some impact this morning.

Janet Yellen. She says Trump's economic policies are the worst self-inflicted wound by an administration on a well-functioning economy.

Markets down.

Janet Yellin was President Biden's Secretary of Treasury and Varney quoted it verbatim. In essence Varney read of Yellin's remarks because that's hiow he feels about Trump's moronic yo-yo tariffs.

