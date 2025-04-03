Mike’s Blog Round-Up

“Yet across the gulf of space, minds that are to our minds as ours are to those of the beasts that perish, intellects vast and cool and unsympathetic, regarded this Earth with envious eyes, and slowly and surely drew their plans against us.” -- H.G. Wells, The War of the Worlds
By driftglassApril 3, 2025

On this day in 1953 the original SciFi/Classic The War Of The Worlds enjoyed its very first theatrical showing. Directed by Byron Haskin, the feature starred Gene Barry and Ann Robinson in a cinematic adaptation of the H.G. Wells' novel.

No More Mister Nice Blog: "WE ARE GOD IN HERE".

Show Me Progress: Yes, that Ed Martin (r).

Infidel753: Crawford wins!

Attention space nerds! Study: Climate change will reduce the number of satellites that can safely orbit in space.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

