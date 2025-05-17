The REAL Opposition To TRUMP Revealed W/ Stephanie Miller

The real secret to beating Republicans isn't hard. If you know who your enemy is, you can put together a plan. So let me explain who they truly are: Wimps. Wusses. Scared of their own shadow. Need a gun just go buy groceries. Not, that this will shock you. Overcompensation is their safe word. But it is something that must inform Democratic behavior, and IS, more & more often. A newer crop of Dems are tired of "rising above it," giving bad-faith Republicans the benefit of the doubt when they've shown who they are.

In this clip, Stephanie Miller and I discuss the phenomenon, how the culture in the party's changing from Dick Durbin to Jasmine Crockett. From Gen Xers like Dan Goldman to Gen Zers like Maxwell Frost, this changing Democratic Party just may save democracy. So watch this clip for serious analysis of how Dems are doing it, we get into specifics. And for the laughs--b/c it's impossible not to laugh when I get the opportunity to talk to Stephanie, who's just hilarious.

