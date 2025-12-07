CA AB412 Matters

URGENT! Please watch our video!

Every major AI system—ChatGPT, Midjourney, Sora—was built by scraping millions of creators' work without permission.

The writers who create our shows. Painters, photographers, musicians.

On Monday, December 8th 2025, there will be a hearing for California Bill AB 412: Generative artificial intelligence: training data: copyrighted materials. AI protection rights group ProtectDigitalIdentity.org launched a powerful video featuring Rain Pryor, actress/director and daughter of Richard Pryor, alongside Kelly Carlin-McCall, daughter of George Carlin—both of whom have confronted copyright infringement issues affecting their fathers' legacies.

The video also includes Emmy-winning actress and former SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles Local President Jodi Long; actors A Martinez from Dark Winds (2023-2026), Lydia Cornell from Too Close for Comfort (1980-1985), and Bill Smitrovich from Joker: Folie à Deux (2024); Erik Passoja from NCIS; Comedian Jason Stuart, actress/artist Joanne Chew from Dead Wrong (2024), who has been deepfaked on multiple websites; and improv coach and author David Razowsky ,The Second City, among others.

AB 412 is co-sponsored by the Concept Art Association, the National Association of Voice Actors, SAG-AFTRA, and the Authors Guild, and has gained support from the Writers Guild of America, the Directors Guild of America, and a wide range of independent creators.

The Bill, authored by California Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan and

Co-Authored by California Assemblyman Ash Kalra states, "This bill would require a developer of a generative artificial intelligence model to, among other things, document any covered materials that the developer knows were used by the developer to train the model." it continues by saying that, "The bill would require the developer to make available a mechanism on the developers internet website allowing a rights owner to submit a request for information about the developers use of covered materials that would allow the rights owner to provide the developer with, among other things, registration, preregistration, or index numbers and fingerprints for one or more covered materials."