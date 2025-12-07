Nova Scotia To Sell Off Remaining American Booze

The net profits — about $4 million — will be given to Feed Nova Scotia and other community food groups, a news release said.
By Ed ScarceDecember 7, 2025

Since March, Nova Scotia has pulled all U.S. alcohol products from store shelves in response to Trump's tariffs. That created a storage problem, though. Since selling American alcohol isn't politically possible at the moment in most Canadian provinces, that just adds to the dilemma. A neat solution was found, though, as that province (and Manitoba) will sell off the remaining stock and give the profits to food banks.

Charlie Angus at MeidasTouch gives the details, starting around the 9:30 mark in the video.

Source: CBC

Nova Scotians who have been missing their favourite California Cabernet or Tennessee whisky will soon have a chance to stock up.

The provincial government has announced it will sell off its remaining inventory of U.S. alcohol — roughly $14 million worth.

The net profits — about $4 million — will be given to Feed Nova Scotia and other community food groups, a news release said.

Nova Scotia pulled all U.S. alcohol products from NSLC shelves on March 4 in response to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Premier Tim Houston said the province will not be ordering any more from the U.S. once the inventory is sold off.

A win-win.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon