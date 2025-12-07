Nova Scotia To Sell Off Remaining American Booze

Since March, Nova Scotia has pulled all U.S. alcohol products from store shelves in response to Trump's tariffs. That created a storage problem, though. Since selling American alcohol isn't politically possible at the moment in most Canadian provinces, that just adds to the dilemma. A neat solution was found, though, as that province (and Manitoba) will sell off the remaining stock and give the profits to food banks.

Charlie Angus at MeidasTouch gives the details, starting around the 9:30 mark in the video.

Source: CBC

Nova Scotians who have been missing their favourite California Cabernet or Tennessee whisky will soon have a chance to stock up. The provincial government has announced it will sell off its remaining inventory of U.S. alcohol — roughly $14 million worth. The net profits — about $4 million — will be given to Feed Nova Scotia and other community food groups, a news release said. Nova Scotia pulled all U.S. alcohol products from NSLC shelves on March 4 in response to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. Premier Tim Houston said the province will not be ordering any more from the U.S. once the inventory is sold off.

A win-win.