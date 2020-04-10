Politics
Friday News Dump: Americans Flood Neighborhood Food Banks, And Other News

The system isn't designed for a national emergency.
By Susie Madrak

If we had competent leadership, someone would not only be getting food to the people who need it, they'd tell the public about everything they're doing to protect the food-to-table supply chain -- but of course, we don't have competent leadership, and there's probably not even a plan. That's why we have such extremes, with some people hoarding, and other people lining up at food banks:

DEPT. OF SMILES

https://twitter.com/mhdksafa/status/1248518077878329344

That's all for today. Have a wonderful weekend!

