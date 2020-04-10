Friday News Dump: Americans Flood Neighborhood Food Banks, And Other News

If we had competent leadership, someone would not only be getting food to the people who need it, they'd tell the public about everything they're doing to protect the food-to-table supply chain -- but of course, we don't have competent leadership, and there's probably not even a plan. That's why we have such extremes, with some people hoarding, and other people lining up at food banks:

Our nation’s food banks are being struck by shortages of both donated food and volunteer workers. We must do our part and help our food banks deliver food to those who need it the most. Thank you @TAFoodBank for all of the great work that you do. pic.twitter.com/egy7nSnflN — Kim Olson Col. USAF ret. (@KimOlsonTx) April 9, 2020

Farmers are dumping food they usually sell to restaurants. Meanwhile, food banks are struggling to feed the spike in people who can't afford groceries.



This is what we get with an economy that is organized around capital rather than around human needs. https://t.co/wggOVlwKca — Jason Hickel (@jasonhickel) April 6, 2020

In the U.S., demand for food assistance is rising at an unprecedented rate, just as food banks are being struck by shortages of both donated food and volunteer workers https://t.co/x7Efv8bD0u — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 8, 2020

Thousands upon thousands of people have been lining up in their cars at food banks across the United States this week, literally waiting hours to receive food aid. pic.twitter.com/URIFc6EsI8 — redfish (@redfishstream) April 9, 2020

We are calling upon our fellow Texans to fill volunteer shifts at our foodbanks. Join me in making calls this Saturday during our virtual phone bank. We need you! https://t.co/tzLM7gCqPg pic.twitter.com/FjitqrD2l5 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) April 10, 2020

Toronto Public Library branches are turning into food banks, as the need skyrockets during the pandemic. @Tal_Ricci shows us what it's been like for library staff to transform their branches. pic.twitter.com/pmKCvsRuIi — CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) April 9, 2020

I’m getting a lot of comments to this about how farmers should donate this food. Please read the story — they are donating a lot! But perishable produce requires different storage and transportation than many food banks have in place. https://t.co/r58Jz3EePu — Susie Cagle (@susie_c) April 10, 2020

I spoke with the Postmaster General again today. She could not have been more clear:



The Postal Service will collapse without urgent intervention, and it will happen soon.



We’ve pleaded with the White House to help. @realDonaldTrump personally directed his staff not to do so. https://t.co/5wPQvbA951 — Rep. Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) April 9, 2020

It might not be until fall 2021 that Americans “can be completely safe” from COVID-19, Bill Gates said in a Tuesday interview with Judy Woodruff on PBS Newshour.https://t.co/sEWNfZQoDm — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) April 10, 2020

"The news agency found that not a single shipment of medical-grade N95 masks arrived at U.S. ports during the month of March. The federal gov't was not only disorganized; it was absent. Federal agencies waited until mid-March to begin placing bulk orders." https://t.co/Yak8A18Z4F — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 10, 2020

and each one of these people should sue the pants off the state GOP https://t.co/1HhlwJRSt1 via @journalsentinel — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 10, 2020

A new simulation by Finnish researchers showing how far viruses spread when a single person coughs is a startling reminder of why we should do our best to #StayHome https://t.co/NqVUNGjzER — The National (@TheNationalUAE) April 10, 2020

What about the teachers, janitors, administrators and parents? How did someone so stupid become the governor of Florida? Serious question. https://t.co/y65FXavrCc — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) April 10, 2020

The world is quieting. https://t.co/lwEq9rNs38 — Seyward Darby (@seywarddarby) April 10, 2020

Rep Katie Porter found out why our country doesn’t have enough ventilators, masks & PPEs, hand sanitizers- listen to this pic.twitter.com/1AubORgaLD — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 9, 2020

My latest piece for @newrepublic analyzes the raging medical controversy over when to put coronavirus patients on ventilators: https://t.co/L3JwhP2XJI — Lindsay Beyerstein (@beyerstein) April 10, 2020

See this from @askdrfitz. People of color & people living in poverty are disproportionately hurting.



And you must follow @askdrfitz. She’s incredible.https://t.co/mdkCkkHsrG — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) April 10, 2020

The Freelance Mutual Aid Circle, organized by @HelloTrupo, is a new community resource to find and share opportunities especially for freelancers. Check it out: https://t.co/auPcUhPUgM — Freelancers Union (@freelancersu) April 10, 2020

Feds: Oh, You Wanted Us To NOT SHUT DOWN TESTING SITES? Well If You Feel So Strongly About Ithttps://t.co/04lofXDV2A by @DoktorZoom — Wonkette (@Wonkette) April 10, 2020

At the same time, there is a renewed push to get people out of prisons & jails quickly. Ex: Ohio's Gov. DeWine announced his office is recommending 141 people in min security prisons, who are w/in 90 days or less from release, be released by end of week https://t.co/LLUHhy0H06 — Lauren-Brooke (L.B.) Eisen (@lbeisen) April 9, 2020

Fuckers.



NE "allows counties of less than 10K people to mail ballots to all voters (many of them Republicans) but forbids it in large urban areas (where many voters are Dems). Texas allows no-excuse absentee voting for people 65 or older, another group that skews Republican." — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) April 10, 2020

All of the "good news" -- keeping in mind that yesterday was the deadliest day yet -- is based on the assumption that we continue the physical distancing that has led to less transmission.



If we stop physical distancing, we could be courting calamity. https://t.co/L9FjyYQhnm — Matt Rogers (@Politidope) April 10, 2020

The mass graves now being filled, three coffins deep, because the Trump administration failed to act early enough or effectively.

This should be on the network news, all the time. https://t.co/UoFEAtsM5K pic.twitter.com/XzNpjt6Anu — Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) April 10, 2020

News: MGM Ordered to Deliver Unaired 'Apprentice' Footage in Marketing Scam Lawsuit Against Trumps https://t.co/3H58upygGN — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 9, 2020

Russia is delivering "aid" to Italy huh? Now they are going after Italian journalists who confirmed it was an intel mission. Last mth I said Putin was furthering his goals of propaganda/breaking up EU

Now we need to find out about Putin's "aid" plane to US https://t.co/GNC2EBHM1Y — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) April 9, 2020



DEPT. OF SMILES

Boy Scout 3-D prints over 1,200 'ear guards' to help healthcare workers suffering from face mask pain.https://t.co/dtOn1jskHc pic.twitter.com/StJ8pnt3MQ — Upworthy (@Upworthy) April 6, 2020

Dandelion leaf treats for our little Guinea pigs. pic.twitter.com/7j8SwMo30h — Surrey Docks Farm (@surreydocksfarm) April 8, 2020

Soul-soothing Patrick Stewart has started reciting Shakespeare's sonnets and people are swooning.https://t.co/NX9m6UXF79 pic.twitter.com/EkzxvLesC6 — Upworthy (@Upworthy) April 7, 2020

Miami zoo announces birth of clouded leopard kittens with adorable photos https://t.co/zGlUI6wLI0 pic.twitter.com/Q4OVQvJeBZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 10, 2020

John Krasinski gathered the original Hamilton cast on Zoom to surprise a young fan.https://t.co/5EV1tka6hj pic.twitter.com/fjg10pTZDo — Upworthy (@Upworthy) April 6, 2020

My 3-year-old nephew is the friendliest toddler you'd ever wish to meet, and always says hello to all the people he walks past.



On his daily walk today, though, he had to pretend... 🤣



Hope this brightens up your day! pic.twitter.com/C4lSyYU2eb — Toby Marriott (@tobymarriott) April 3, 2020

Every Friday on the farm we host a mothers and toddlers coffee morning. It's a chance for friends to catch up and discuss issues such as cheating husbands, holes in fences and what a knob the collie dog is



It's Edna's (No. 46) turn to bring the snacks pic.twitter.com/JxiABMFuvz — Jim Smith (@standupfarmer) April 10, 2020

Do ailurophiles know the cautious cattitude of your kittens? #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/grL8I22gTV — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) April 10, 2020

Baby elephant sneezes and scares himself. pic.twitter.com/5awNpjKSw3 — Nature & Animals 🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) March 27, 2020

One way to play fetch and while keeping your toddler contained pic.twitter.com/d8h8JGtlC0 — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) April 6, 2020

That's all for today. Have a wonderful weekend!