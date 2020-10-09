Friday News Dump: Guess Who Didn't Win The Nobel Peace Prize, And Other News

I CAN'T BELIEVE TRUMP DIDN'T WIN!!! I'm sure you're as shocked as I am:
The coronavirus pandemic has contributed to a strong upsurge in the number of victims of hunger in the world. In the face of the pandemic, 2020 #NobelPrize laureate the World Food Programme @WFP has demonstrated an impressive ability to intensify its efforts.#NobelPeacePrize pic.twitter.com/DnMLqFO9P4
— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2020
We are deeply humbled to receive the #NobelPeacePrize. This is an incredible recognition of the dedication of the @WFP family, working to end hunger everyday in 80+ countries.
Thank you @NobelPrize for this incredible honor!
— David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 9, 2020
Breaking: The USA is withdrawing from the #NobelPeacePrize and creating its own.
— Simon Bye 🎪🔶 (@UB5simon) October 9, 2020
MY NEW VIDEO below tells the REAL REASON why DONALD TRUMP and The White House will not disclose when he last tested negative for #COVID and why they are BLOCKING the CDC from Contact Tracing this event.#TrumpIsPatientZero pic.twitter.com/48f0WyxCdv
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 8, 2020
“On Thursday, in a conference call with a group of lobbyists, Mr. McConnell vented that the party’s Senate candidates are being financially overwhelmed because of small-dollar contributions to ActBlue, the online liberal fund-raising hub.” https://t.co/kEteg1UK8h
— Mara Gay (@MaraGay) October 9, 2020
In his effort to win over more Black voters, yesterday President Trump sued Yale University for admitting too many Black applicants and not being friendly enough to rich, white applicants.
True story.https://t.co/bRJ7xcJcE5
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 9, 2020
Holding seats open and refusing to allow Obama to appoint federal judges is also court packing. https://t.co/LkHCSmLuak
— Zoe (@zrodz7007) October 8, 2020
NEW: Two additional White House residence staff members tested positive for COVID, bringing the total to four.
None of those staff members typically come in direct contact with President Trump and the first lady. https://t.co/n3FE87orUu
— Mark Elliott (@markmobility) October 9, 2020
“Amy Coney Barrett did not include on her Senate Judiciary disclosure forms a notable case in which she was one of two lead attorneys: defending a Pittsburgh steel magnate accused of helping drive a major Pennsylvania Hospital System into bankruptcy.”
https://t.co/wFd4TLzoDN
— Hamza Shaban (@hshaban) October 9, 2020
Worst jobs president ever: @realDonaldTrump
-- 55,100 Michigan manufactoring jobs gone.
-- 7,300 metal manufacturing jobs gone.
— Jennifer Granholm (@JenGranholm) October 9, 2020
The Allegheny (AHERF) bankruptcy was arguably the most disruptive bankruptcy in Pennsylvania history. (Penn Central may have been bigger, but it was orderly and no one went to prison). AHERF was essentially a fraudulent criminal enterprise. And Barret didn't remember it? https://t.co/RcEUtR3d3I
— Andy Farquhar (@andy_farquhar) October 9, 2020
How about a little bit of good news?
These teen girls won an international competition for developing an app that helps patients with dementia.
— NPR (@NPR) October 9, 2020
HELP: We’re nearing the final weekend of phone banking before Wisconsin’s online voter registration deadline on Oct 14! We need your help letting voters know about this date. Sign up for a shift here and RT to share this thread: https://t.co/0JXzqk89xZ
— Ben Wikler (@benwikler) October 7, 2020
Jack White replacing "SNL" musical guest who failed to follow coronavirus protocols https://t.co/s7LBlgBVMf pic.twitter.com/QRsonS8u3n
— The Hill (@thehill) October 9, 2020
"It’s shocking to me that [ODP] haven’t filed a lawsuit which could actually establish once and for all if we had authority to expand ballot drop boxes beyond just at the board office.”
Um, we did sue. We won. 5 judges agrees with us. Now he fights it.
— David Pepper (@DavidPepper) October 9, 2020
The experts recanted their interviews. Fact-checkers debunked it. So why do so many people think that masks can make you sick? @olgakhazan investigates: https://t.co/mMHKXe0KS9
— The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) October 9, 2020
The Boomers for Biden Rock 'n' Doo-Wop Party starts at 5PM and lasts for 45 minutes, and I could not be more enthralled. https://t.co/MAqdCyxzp0
— Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) October 9, 2020
Dog Lovers For Joe Biden advise voters to 'choose your humans wisely' https://t.co/5O7ekkMkPP via @moreaboutads
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) October 9, 2020
Broadway extends shutdown, putting overall financial blow at a staggering $6.9 billion https://t.co/2bLjZ59T2H pic.twitter.com/qauNEdtjgb
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 9, 2020
Watch White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern refuse to answer on MSNBC when asked six times when the president's last negative test was. pic.twitter.com/dZJfTwd91i
— andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) October 9, 2020
Surprise, surprise, surprise.https://t.co/QCUdixzmeR
— Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) October 9, 2020
Politicians have expressed interest in a national police database. One already exists. https://t.co/2uSA84pXn6
— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 9, 2020
This article demonstrates how the administration's failure to get a working test in February left the USA dangerously vulnerable --> America started shutting down in March. A Wall Street Journal analysis suggests Covid was rampant in the U.S. much earlier. https://t.co/ZZiAtv7MfJ
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 9, 2020
If you read one thing today, take a break from the political theater for this devastating essay on just one of the irreplaceable lives taken in the pandemic https://t.co/zpxQmGA75F
— #1 Rachel (@rachel) October 9, 2020
Reminder: Trump's admin *purposefully* shelved the national testing plan to harm blue states. https://t.co/xz1I4YscVL
— MoreSkyPlease (@Moreskyplease) October 9, 2020
John Lennon would have been eighty years old today: pic.twitter.com/Ns2SITG8qW
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 9, 2020
Bill Barr accused of perjury by Michigan AG for saying he had no knowledge of right-wing threats - https://t.co/IbfSlvANSg
— Geo Steve (@StephenGlahn) October 9, 2020
Thanks to new Q drops, Q believers are calling for military action against Nancy Pelosi for her supposed attempt to shoot down Air Force One with a missile over Puget Sound (which never happened.) Very dangerous stuff here. pic.twitter.com/GZTD5S5FN6
— Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) October 9, 2020
NEWS: more than 1600 clergy members, religious scholars and other faith-focused officials and activists are endorsing Biden-- organizers believe it is the largest group of faith leaders to back a Democratic presidential candidate in modern timeshttps://t.co/dpffo3mU8m
— Katie Glueck (@katieglueck) October 9, 2020
Priest Arrested After Getting Caught Filming Sex With Two Women on Church Altar https://t.co/R1hWEAFohh pic.twitter.com/zeYbNzxgki
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) October 9, 2020
President Donald Trump is apparently going to have a “medical evaluation” on television tonight on Fox News.
The reality TV president doing what he does.
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 9, 2020
Malaka Of The Week: Rod Rosenstein | First Draft https://t.co/2ofyx57u6e
— Shecky (@Adrastosno) October 9, 2020
Scoop from @AndrewDesiderio YESTERDAY: U.S. ATTORNEY JOHN DURHAM ... is not expected to release information related to the probe before Election Day. Senate Republicans running similar investigations were told of the intention within the last week. pic.twitter.com/Qw0oY7kcxg
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 9, 2020
DEPT. OF 'THINGS THAT CAN STILL MAKE US FEEL HAPPY'
Jay Diggs with his new smash hit taking over the streets “Fly On You” (feat. @VP ) #mikepencefly #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/SYvivcPNR5
— Jay Diggs (@jaydiggsmusic) October 9, 2020
Robot beetle encounters the real beetle.. pic.twitter.com/WqQKMPO4Zv
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) October 8, 2020
Riley is legally blind.
At Christmas, her parents found out there were special glasses that could help her see.
This happened after she put them on...
(🎥 /Buitengebieden)
pic.twitter.com/KcIPlNoPWq
— FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) October 9, 2020
this is what i come home to every day now 😂
(Caters News Agency)
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) October 7, 2020
Spitfire jumps a distance of over 31 feet to create a new world record for the farthest leap by a dog pic.twitter.com/QX14pLDspP
— Domenico (@AvatarDomy) October 5, 2020
Absolutely beautiful video created using still images taken by the Cassini spacecraft during its flyby of Jupiter and while at Saturn. Shown is Io and Europa over Jupiter's Great Red Spot and then Titan as it passes over Saturn and it's edge-on rings. NASA/JPL/Kevin M. Gill pic.twitter.com/BWaVP5h6Ob
— Domenico (@AvatarDomy) January 1, 2019
Because most everything sucks right now - please enjoy 15-seconds of baby giraffes... pic.twitter.com/OIZ9WP1qZr
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 4, 2020
if this doesn't cheer you up, then nothing will
(tao_mr_winky IG) pic.twitter.com/XQBrnnNP2g
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) October 8, 2020
It's almost over, so hang in there. Have a wonderful weekend, and don't forget to wear your masks and wash your hands!