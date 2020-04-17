Friday News Dump: Trump Wants To Pry Everything Open, And Other News

He's a real moron, and surrounded by people who tell him how great he is:

FUN FACT: Trump was briefed on COVID-19 as early as NOVEMBER 2019. https://t.co/ClLP2cwujV — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) April 17, 2020

The media’s framing for the most part is always Trump’s point of view. His words, his thousands of lies, just get repeated over and over, by WH correspondents who think they’re informing us, but actually they’re mostly a bunch of cowed and super-effective propoganda platforms. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) April 16, 2020

NEW to @NBCNews: Family of New York woman blames hydroxychloroquine combo for fatal heart attack https://t.co/TDIQrAN2lP — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) April 16, 2020

The most disturbing story I’ve read in a while, which is saying something given the times. There is no plan for testing. Nothing, nada, zilch. https://t.co/sfCkDaXKSl — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) April 17, 2020

FEMA gave a $55,000,000 no-bid contract to a bankrupt company with no employees for N95 masks – which they don't make or have – at 7x the cost others charge.https://t.co/59IXV4c1y3 — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) April 16, 2020

.@SpeakerPelosi and House Intell Chair @RepAdamSchiff are right: Trump’s “plan” is all hat and no cattle. It’s silent on the key elements of testing and contact tracing. To the extent it has any content at all, it’s a recipe for more disease and death. https://t.co/p1FOxB2ytj — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) April 17, 2020

SCOOP: As the Trump administration discouraged mask use for the public, the NSC raced to secure a stash of masks for White House personnel. New story about a deal with Taiwan to secure 3,600 for senior officials, by @CarolLeonnig @lizzadwoskin & me https://t.co/sZE2jp2c42 — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) April 15, 2020

So hey it looks like red/rural states are doing a lot better under the PPP salary support program than hard hit blue states. Who could have predicted? It's good to be lucky. https://t.co/zhiKnRXyv1 (chart from Bloomberg) pic.twitter.com/KGN4IMe0ZG — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 17, 2020

Dr. Phil appears on Laura Ingraham and says we don’t shut the country down for automobile deaths, cigarette related deaths, and swimming pool deaths pic.twitter.com/q8KCgLLClY — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 17, 2020

Dr. Christine Moutier says that there is a wave of grief and loss attached to this experience with #CoronavirusPandemic and that it is okay to feel it even if you think others have experienced more.

CNNTownHall — Victoria Brownworth ☣ #StayHome (@VABVOX) April 17, 2020

Reported U.S. coronavirus deaths reached a record-high 4,591 in 24 hours ending Thursday night, an analysis of data from Johns Hopkins shows https://t.co/xJVqFGz1yb — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 17, 2020

I've said this a ton before but remember *the second* a Democrat is elected president the entire GOP will oppose large Federal rescue and recovery spending, start demagoguing the deficit, and calling for austerity. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 16, 2020

World Health Organization, Jan. 30: “Coronavirus spread now a global emergency”



Trump, Feb. 26: “When you have 15 people — and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero — that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.” https://t.co/LPBOeHv84h — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) April 16, 2020

For you voter-fraud conspiracy dimwits: A simple detail from WA and OR elections prove that mail-in voting isn't a partisan fraud conspiracy - Upworthy https://t.co/BXWx0t0SdQ — Hunter Hoss (@hunterehoss) April 17, 2020

Renowned cinematographer Allen Daviau, who helped shape some of Hollywood’s most iconic moments, has died from coronavirus at the age of 77.https://t.co/0IvoxdiWTf — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) April 17, 2020

Democrat Maxine Waters Claims Trump Is 'Slow Walking America to Dictatorship' https://t.co/W4BTUwKVAY — jespanol (@nypapajoe) April 16, 2020



DEPT. OF I REALLY NEED TO STOP FEELING BAD FOR JUST FIVE MINUTES

🎶🎶



A little quarantine tune! 🎶🎶



From makeshift.macaroni on TikTok (via @ upworthy on Insta). pic.twitter.com/b2dV9rQmeJ — pleadusreedussleeveless (@SuzieSaysPlease) April 16, 2020

A high school senior asked Obama to give a commencement speech for the entire Class of 2020.https://t.co/bCaMzkJwCa pic.twitter.com/ncNXxnFScE — Upworthy (@Upworthy) April 15, 2020

School districts are transforming buses into wifi hotspots for students without internet.https://t.co/OsBQDZ0tJT pic.twitter.com/J8swaqWjP7 — Upworthy (@Upworthy) April 15, 2020

