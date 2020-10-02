Friday News Dump: So Many Republicans Feeling Positive Today, And Other News

It's kind of funny, isn't it? It was inevitable this would happen, but Republicans seem to consider themselves more powerful than a pandemic. And Fox News viewers must be so confused this morning, because suddenly it's wall to wall coverage of The Fake Virus!

News: I have obtained a memo from the @WHCA board to WH reporters with word of "two additional cases of COVID-19 at the White House." A journalist received a preliminary positive result. And a WH staffer who sits in the "lower press" area received a confirmed positive result. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 2, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence have tested negative for COVID-19. https://t.co/f5Lr0p4GNi — VICE (@VICE) October 2, 2020

Three top admin officials McConnell has met with recently have all tested negative, it looks like - Mnuchin, Meadows and Barrett. — Jonathan Nicholson (@JNicholsonInDC) October 2, 2020

BREAKING - Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chairwoman, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, multiple sources say. She has mild symptoms. She was last with POTUS last Friday and has been in Michigan since then. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020

Senator Lee tests POSITIVE for COVID https://t.co/pjiSaCEUsc — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 2, 2020

BREAKING — Notre Dame University President John Jenkins has tested positive... He attended the ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett on Saturday and was not wearing a mask and shaking hands.... 😷 https://t.co/6dRyHq9ZwP — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 2, 2020

Mike Lee spoke in a Senate Judiciary meeting yesterday, as @LauraLitvan points out, without a mask on: https://t.co/qYs3ViIPpE

On that committee are Sens. Feinstein (87), Grassley (87), Leahy (80), Hirono (72 and a cancer survivor)…unclear who was in the room at the time. — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) October 2, 2020

Mike Lee, COVID positive, met with Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday. https://t.co/jQlEiiMtjg — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 2, 2020

CNN is reporting they’re “going to try to get Trump out in front of the cameras” in order to “calm the financial markets.”



Priorities. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) October 2, 2020

Scott Atlas outside west wing moments ago. No mask. From our pool feed. pic.twitter.com/316YGpXLLI — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 2, 2020

.@IvankaTrump and Jared Kushner were tested again today for COVID-19 and both are negative. — Carolina Hurley (@CLH45) October 2, 2020

Pelosi Says Lack Of Mask Wearing Was ‘Brazen Invitation’ For Trump’s Positive Test https://t.co/bmDJJr0wlT via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 2, 2020

CONFIRMED: There was no contact from the Trump campaign or the White House to alert the Biden campaign of possible exposure. The campaign learned of the situation from the news reports, a Biden campaign aide tells me. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 2, 2020

At 9 am, former WH physician/future congressman Dr. Ronny Jackson went on FOX saying he "expected" the president to remain asymptomatic. Minutes later, WH confirmed president had mild symptoms. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 2, 2020

FLOTUS spox Stephanie Grisham: “Barron tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 2, 2020

I’m still looking for my “I really don’t care do u” jacket to wear. pic.twitter.com/VMCPZV9bhJ — Richard (I condemn Trumpism without question) (@cprcious99) October 2, 2020

Here’s the real story: Trump knowingly exposed people to Covid after learning he’d been exposed. He should’ve quarantined immediately. This is a judgment issue, a fitness to lead issue & Trump failed the test. https://t.co/GEbQ2btoGm — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 2, 2020

I understand the suspicions among many battered by four years of lies from these miscreants, that there could be more/less/something else to this. But this isn’t some conspiracy to (fill in the blank).



However: This WAS a conspiracy to try to conceal even this from the public: pic.twitter.com/KBQcvOyoI8 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 2, 2020

RT There's an E-6B Mercury off the east coast near DC. I looked because I would expect them to pop up if he tests positive. It's a message to the small group of adversaries with SLBMs and ICBMs. pic.twitter.com/3ta9PmPxZD — Tim Hogan (@TimInHonolulu) October 2, 2020

We urge everyone who attended yesterday's event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested for #COVID19.



Find your nearest testing location: https://t.co/JZg9mGpUuV. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 2, 2020

Remember, these Republicans all tested negative for TODAY. Anyone who had contact with Hicks or Trump should be in quarantine.

Fox News paid Kimberly Guilfoyle's former assistant $4 million after sexual harassment accusations, New Yorker reportshttps://t.co/cyYQ4pj8KY — PeePeeTapeIsReal (@taxvictim) October 2, 2020

Mind you, the First Lady saying “Fuck Christmas” doesn’t even register as a story this morning. https://t.co/H5zdL0D51a — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) October 2, 2020

Remember how quiet the start of 2020 was? You know, those quaint, slow days of a Senate impeachment trial and nearly going to war with Iran? — Mary Louise Kelly (@NPRKelly) October 2, 2020

President Vladimir Putin of Russia sent President Trump a telegram wishing him and Melania Trump “a speedy recovery and expressing sincere support at this difficult moment,” the Kremlin said. https://t.co/sSLqL1Ip4c — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 2, 2020

If this was a Cleveland Clinic requirement it was not enforced. Which makes it not much of a requirement at all.



And now we know definitively — not just in theory — the acquiescence to those who are reckless put everyone in the debate hall at risk. https://t.co/zAtHgcqjiA — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 2, 2020

President Trump wrote off payments to his daughter Ivanka as a tax deduction for “consulting fees.”



That doesn't sound right… https://t.co/C3BhQqZ4yk — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) October 2, 2020

Chicago early voting just started today. The line is so long and people just keep coming. This is insane and I love it!!#BidenHarris2020 #BidenHarrisLandslide2020 pic.twitter.com/apjjJE9mvX — Kitty Stine (@kitstine) October 1, 2020

Hi, you can read it here: @mjs_DC: Oh no. SCOTUS just agreed to hear a case that the conservatives could use to end the Voting Rights Act as we… https://t.co/9EHe58PWWL Enjoy :) 🤖 — Thread Reader App (@threadreaderapp) October 2, 2020

That plummeting blue line is thousands of women’s careers and lives disrupted by a lack of childcare (plus job losses in female heavy places like restaurants and government) https://t.co/kkn558O7Q5 — Bryce Covert (@brycecovert) October 2, 2020

I know we live in a short attention span culture. I know the election is looming. But please: let's not let this go. #breonnataylor https://t.co/o44R3SSTno — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) October 1, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: PA Spotlight received explosive new emails showing the lengths that Harrisburg Republicans went to during the height of the coronavirus pandemic to undermine the precautionary measures Governor Tom Wolf undertook to keep us safe. https://t.co/SINoZggGaS — PA Spotlight (@PA_Spotlight) October 1, 2020

Senate GOP moving forward with Supreme Court hearings after Trump test result | TheHill https://t.co/hG7Wa3KxGp — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) October 2, 2020

“Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I have to do it.” - First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/PFyk0tUtlm — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 2, 2020

Doesn't running a red light and not getting into a fatal accident also send a message that you're an excellent driver? https://t.co/ao6u2sJ6hk — Bill Scher (@billscher) October 2, 2020

Today in 1982, a little ditty 'bout Jack & Diane, two American kids growing up in the heart land hit #1 on the US singles chart. pic.twitter.com/gS4IJ5aLFp — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) October 2, 2020

With the President’s illness amid a divisive campaign, we should not discount the possibility that China will step up pressure on Taiwan or Russia seek to take advantage in Eastern Europe. Important the U.S. signal to both that we are watching and remain fully capable. — Nicholas Burns (@RNicholasBurns) October 2, 2020

Stole fortunes by trading on confidential coronavirus information back in February while downplaying the disease to the public 👇👇👇 https://t.co/3go4kIKFTN — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 2, 2020

He played it down. He discouraged wearing masks. He lied to the public.



And now, over 211,000 have died from #COVID19.



One of those is Maddie’s grandfather.



Here's an exclusive look at our new film releasing tomorrow, watch today at https://t.co/8KqgndwBC2 pic.twitter.com/yjmvDLBJfu — Robert Greenwald (@robertgreenwald) October 1, 2020

For as long as I can remember the American political media has behaved as if they believe a Republican mob will drag them down the alley and beat the shit out of them if they dare to point out some Republican atrocity without inventing some imagined Liberal slight for "balance". — driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) October 2, 2020

Just so we don't forget in the midst of a big story:



1) Earlier this week we found out Trump didn't pay taxes for years and has massive debt. Who owns his debt?



2) On Tuesday Trump refused to condemn white supremacists. Instead, he told them to "stand back and stand by." — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) October 2, 2020



DEPT. OF 'THIS MOVIE IS TOO DAMNED IMPLAUSIBLE, LET'S LOOK AT SOME CUTE DOGS'

Is this what heaven looks like?? pic.twitter.com/J4A8SFuB2G — Puppies 🐶 (@PopularPuppies) September 30, 2020

Sonnet 152 with my favourite pibble gurl. #ASonnetADay pic.twitter.com/By5hDOQgLF — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) October 1, 2020

when you know you're the goodest boy, even in your dreams

(viralhog) pic.twitter.com/HKn9HFpoMq — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) September 25, 2020

this is the sweetest thing i've ever seen

(nellyvill IG) pic.twitter.com/SMBFKkr4AQ — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) September 23, 2020

The most adorable facts about puppies. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/16UztWREWM — UberFacts (@UberFacts) September 30, 2020

Cutest little alien gets a weirdly adorable puppy sister 😍 pic.twitter.com/pTGmo37YHQ — The Dodo (@dodo) September 26, 2020

So fluffy and adorable pic.twitter.com/RVqw8NAnTo — Puppies 🐶 (@PopularPuppies) October 1, 2020

And remember:

I probably don't have to remind you to wear your masks, right? Have a wonderful fall weekend!