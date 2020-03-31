Media Bites
CNN's Chris Cuomo Tests Positive For Coronavirus

His brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, notes that this virus is "the great equalizer."
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
Chris Cuomo has tested positive for Coronavirus.

His brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, took the opportunity to talk about his brother (who, he assured his press conference, would be "fine.") He also said that this virus is "the great equalizer" and that the Cuomo family had not been using good practices when it comes to protecting their mother, Matilda Cuomo. Mrs. Cuomo has visited the Chris Cuomo house since the pandemic began.

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO: ...Mom is lonely and she does not want to be in the house and she's cooped up in the apartment. I feel bad but you bring her to your house, you expose her to a lot of things. you have the kids there and wife there and you are coming and going and your wife is coming and going. And, you can expose mom to the virus. a=And, the law sometimes needs to be a little smarter and reactive. We had a whole discussion and he's informed and I am informed. Was it dangerous or was it not dangerous? We have to tell people what are the rules. how does this work? That's when I came up with Matilda's Law.

We wish Chris Cuomo and all who are infected with this horrific virus a speedy recovery.

