Stephen Miller Tests Positive For Covid-19

Yet another one gets it.
Source: CNN
Stephen Miller, a top aide to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for coronavirus, he said Tuesday.
"Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine," Miller said in a statement.
He is the latest official caught up in an outbreak at the White House that has seen at least 10 others test positive.
