CNN's Brooke Baldwin Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

On Friday, Baldwin announced on Instagram that she has contracted the virus.
By Ed Scarce

Earlier last week, Brook Baldwin got overcome with emotion as she spoke with Michelle Bennett who had to say goodbye to her mother via FaceTime as she succumbed to COVID-19. On Friday, Baldwin announced on Instagram that she has contracted the virus herself.

Source: CNN

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced on Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing symptoms a day earlier.

"I am OKAY," Baldwin said in an Instagram post announcing her diagnosis. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever."

Baldwin became the second CNN anchor to test positive for the virus. Chris Cuomo tested positive earlier in the week.

Via Instagram

