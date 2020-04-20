Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

CNN's Brooke Baldwin Pens Personal Essay On Her Coronavirus Experience

A few weeks ago Baldwin contracted COVID-19. She wrote of her experience for CNN.
By Ed Scarce
CNN's Brooke Baldwin Pens Personal Essay On Her Coronavirus Experience

A few weeks ago CNN's Brooke Baldwin contracted the coronavirus. It's been a hellish few weeks for her since, but she's now in recovery, almost back to where she was. And she was lucky, her symptoms were never life-threatening, like so many others.

Source: CNN

It took a full two-week beating on my body. I went to some very dark places, especially at night. Evenings would bring on an eerie melancholy, which was particularly odd for me -- a glass-half-full/chemically blessed kind of gal.

But under the influence of coronavirus, as each day came to a close, I would often cry, unable to stave off the sense of dread and isolation I felt about what was to come.

I was fighting constant body aches. In the evenings, I started a habit of climbing into the bathtub for 45 to 60 minutes just to try to use the hot water to distract my skin from the all-encompassing ache that would begin in my lower extremities -- the kind of ache that only two extra-strength Tylenol could eventually dull. Looking back, my sense of time feels warped and inexact. Some days crawled by tortuously slowly, while others disappeared unaccounted for in my memory, lost in the wash of emotion, sleep, and illness.

Brooke Baldwin's essay ends on a hopeful note, that she's gained a new appreciation for what it means to show up for one another.

It was overwhelming in a way I have never felt in my life. And it showed me how -- even when the world stops and takes a collective breath -- we're all capable of showing up for one another. And for that, I will forever be grateful.

So, yeah ... eff Covid. But also ... thank you? I wouldn't wish this virus upon anyone, but I hope as my smell and taste and some sense of normalcy start to return, that I will also hold onto the clarity and connection I found while I was so damn sick.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Why Wear Face Masks In Public?

Why Wear Face Masks In Public?

With the coronavirus pandemic quickly spreading, U.S. health officials have changed their advice on face masks and now recommend people wear cloth masks in public areas where social distancing can be difficult, such as grocery stores.
Apr 06, 2020
By The Conversation

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.