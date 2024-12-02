Newsmax Panel Attacks Women Who Won't Have Sex After Losing Abortion Rights

A Newsmax panel criticized women who reacted to President-elect Donald Trump's victory by declining to have sex, shaving their heads, or being sterilized.

During a Sunday morning discussion on the conservative news network, host Sarah Williamson said women were making the "crazy" decision to be sterilized because they feared that anti-abortion laws could put their lives at risk.

"I think they have deeper issues than Trump being president," Newsmax contributor Deneen Borelli argued. "And there's a lot of other things going on. Women restraining sex from their husbands and women shaving their heads."

"That's really bad news," Newsmax host John Burnett remarked.

"This is crazy off the charts," Doreen Borelli said.

Burnett called the women "aggressive."

"Look, I'm all for this," Newsmax contributor Tom Borelli explained. "Remove the stupid gene from the gene pool. Speaking as a biochemist, if you're going to be that stupid, we don't want your genes in our system. So, I view this as a positive."

Williamson wondered why women were "so concerned" about abortion rights when they could get reproductive care in other places if it were not offered in their state.

"But if they wanted to so badly, if you're in Texas, just, you can go," she said. "Like, it's not the end of the world."

"Well, I just think it's — there's mental stuff going on here," Doreen Borelli posited.