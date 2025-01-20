Europe Says MEGA Stands For Make Elon Go Away

This weekend, a trending topic on Elon Musk's Twitter platform was MAKE ELON GO AWAY. The world's richest man started a EU backlash when he tweeted MEGA, Make Europe Great Again.
By RedStateRachelJanuary 20, 2025

As the world dreads Trump taking his oath of office, a trending topic on Twitter was "MEGA" or "MAKE ELON GO AWAY."

President Musk's new responsibilities in America is hurting one of the companies that made him a billionaire. As reported earlier, 1 In 4 Americans Won't Buy A Tesla Cybertruck. Musk's disinformation about EU elections isn't making him friends across the pond.

The world's richest man was high on his own supply and tweeted:

"MAGA to MEGA: Make Europe Great Again."

The ratio against Musk was immediate.

keepeuropefelonfree
Credit: Twitter

MAKE ELON GONE AGAIN Meme Explosion and Ratio

The meme explosion rocked social media and even animals got involved in the backlash against Elon. Type in "Make Elon Go Away" in any search engine to see the creative memes and NSFW messages about Musk.

Even Number 10 Downing Street's Larry the Cat answered the MEGA loving owner of Twitter by tweeting:

"Europe has never stopped being great. Life expectancy is currently significantly higher than the USA (81.5 v 77.4), homicide rate is significantly lower - the US homicide rate by firearm is 22 times higher than the EU and we have a much better work life balance, including 5 weeks paid holiday a year."

