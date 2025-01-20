Europe Says MEGA Stands For Make Elon Go Away

As the world dreads Trump taking his oath of office, a trending topic on Twitter was "MEGA" or "MAKE ELON GO AWAY."

President Musk's new responsibilities in America is hurting one of the companies that made him a billionaire. As reported earlier, 1 In 4 Americans Won't Buy A Tesla Cybertruck. Musk's disinformation about EU elections isn't making him friends across the pond.

The world's richest man was high on his own supply and tweeted:

"MAGA to MEGA: Make Europe Great Again."

The ratio against Musk was immediate.

Credit: Twitter

MAKE ELON GONE AGAIN Meme Explosion and Ratio

The meme explosion rocked social media and even animals got involved in the backlash against Elon. Type in "Make Elon Go Away" in any search engine to see the creative memes and NSFW messages about Musk.

Even Number 10 Downing Street's Larry the Cat answered the MEGA loving owner of Twitter by tweeting: