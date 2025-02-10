Actual Two-Tiered Justice System: Trump Commits Crimes, Walks Away Scot-Free

Trump's brand new shiny/shitty Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News that the judicial branch has no jurisdiction over the executive branch and complained when a judge halted Musk's illegal interactions by claiming there is a two-tiered justice system.

Is she still campaigning?

The Fox News host either doesn't understand how the government works or is lying to help Demented Donald's illegal dictatorial actions appear palatable.

HOST: You know, one of the favorite things about having a chance to have a conversation with a lawyer who gets it, if you will, is talking to someone who understands the separation of powers. And I mention that because we have a situation in this country right now, Attorney General, where a judge has decided unilaterally to prevent the Treasury Department from even accessing some of the records. And we're talking about even the Treasury Secretary. I guess, two-part question, have you ever heard of such a thing? And what, if anything, can be done to address that? BONDI: No, I have never heard of such a thing in my life. But, you know, it's not unexpected given the two-tier system of justice that we're facing in this country.

WTF is she talking about? A judge can halt any action they feel breaks the law. It's called the justice system.

BONDI: And, you know, what Elon Musk has been doing at DOJ is remarkable. He is such a great man. He is a good friend. And he is doing this for the right reasons. There's a reason the people at Treasury don't want the Secretary of Treasury, nor DOJ, to have those records. There was a reason at USAID they did not want anyone to have those records. You know, we found out at USAID they're giving $1.5 million to Serbia for transgender. They're giving over a million dollars, I think, to Guatemala for sex changes. This is not going to happen with American tax dollars any longer. And we're going to find out who you are, and it's going to stop.

Elon Musk is an entitled white supremacist authoritarian who has no idea what government funding entails. Any asshole can look at a line-by-line budget and claim something is wasteful. Musk is clueless.

Now, the wealthiest man in the world wants the judge who halted his criminality impeached for denying him power he doesn't have.

A corrupt judge protecting corruption.



He needs to be impeached NOW! https://t.co/zgnwZuOz2Y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2025

Please play the same old song over and over and over again.