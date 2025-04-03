Jasmine Crockett Not Intimidated By Pam Bondi’s Tesla Fascism

It’s bad enough that Attorney General Pam Bondi is labeling Tesla vandals as “terrorists,” especially after Donald Trump pardoned the violent Jan. 6 insurrectionists, but it’s even worse that she threatened U.S. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, on Fox News, for supporting peaceful Tesla Takedown protests.

Had Bondi actually watched Crockett’s comments in support of a Tesla Takedown protest on her birthday, Bondi would have seen how obvious it was that Crockett was not at all suggesting any kind of violence toward Tesla or CEO Elon Musk.

This is what Crockett actually said:

CROCKETT: All I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down. Yes, listen, I have learned, as I serve on the DOGE oversight committee, that there is only one language that the people that are in charge understand right now, and that language is money. And so, I've been so proud to see us organized behind a cause, because here's the deal: The things that we're fighting for, we are fighting for our country. We're fighting for democracy, we're fighting for our freedoms. And when I say fighting, I'm saying that figuratively, obviously. Everything that I am promoting is nonviolent, and so definitely don't want anyone to take that word literal in any way, but I think that it is important that we say that we stand for freedom in this country. We stand for our constitution in this country. And the best way to show that we are American, is by using our constitutional rights.

The top law enforcer in the U.S. either never bothered to watch the comments she suggested were criminal or else Bondi was lying when she mischaracterized Crockett's words in order to demonize her on the air. “You have this congresswoman, Crockett, who is calling for attacks on Elon Musk on her birthday," Bondi told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. "Let's take him out on my birthday, she says. And yet she turns and says, oh, I'm not calling for violence."

Surely Bondi knows that demonizing a Democrat on Fox News triggers death threats.

Fortunately, Crockett does not seem likely to crumple like billionaires have. First, she called out Bondi for threatening her for exercising “my right to free speech,” and to politicize it. Then Crockett doubled down on why she thinks Musk should be taken down. Not taken out, taken down, like the protests. Get it, Pam?

CROCKETT: I don't like Elon Musk. I'm gonna say it 50,000 times. I don't like him. I don't like that he going out there and he firing people. I think that he's a crook. Because somehow the rest of us can't sit around and get whatever federal contracts we want. The rest of us can't sit around and get law enforcement and get them somehow ordained as federal law enforcement to protect him. The rest of us can't get our dealerships protected by the federal government. That is somebody that is operating above the law for whatever reason, just because he has a lot of money, more money than everybody else. And yes, I am happy to see that on my birthday, which is what I said, there were peaceful protests around this world against him, because he is a problem. And so you never should have somebody that is sitting that high and is going to sit up here and threaten a sitting member of Congress when she knew good and well if she watched the entire thing that I specifically told protesters to make sure you consult with lawyers, just like I've told protesters over and over and over in the history of me advising people to go out and exercise their Constitutional right. The fact that there are other sitting members that have received letters of threat from this new DOJ tells me that they are about retribution, and they are not about following the law.

As awful as Trump and his enablers are, I feel better knowing that Jasmine Crockett is in Congress.