Trump Attorney General Turns DOJ Into Tesla Private Army

Musk just bought himself an Attorney General
By John AmatoMarch 14, 2025

Donald Trump has turned the Department of Justice and AG Pam Bondi into Elon Musk's private security firm.

The richest man in the world gets to buy the US presidency, which makes him co-president. He is allowed to unconstitutionally try to destroy the federal government and terrorize federal workers.

Now he has the Atty. Gen. by his side, defending his electric cars.

Demented Donald's AG told Maria Bartiromo that if anyone touches a Tesla, the full weight of the DOJ will be coming after you.

BONDI: We have people we're locking up on that.

We have someone in jail right now from one of the dealerships.

They threw a Molotov cocktail through a dealership.

They're looking at up to 20 years in prison.

So if you're gonna touch a Tesla, go to a dealership, do anything, you better watch out because we're coming after you.

And if you're funding this, we're coming after you.

We're gonna find out who you are.

I do not condone violence against anyone.

People are afraid of what Trump is letting Elon Musk do to Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, the Treasury and thousands of federal workers he's casually trying to fire for no reason other than they work for our government.

Bondi's words are as hollow and feckless as Howard Lutnick's.

DOJ laser focused on protecting Tesla dealerships as their highest priority. bsky.app/profile/atru...

Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2025-03-14T14:13:46.107Z

