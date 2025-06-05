Trump Administration Returns Wrongly Deported Man. Was That So Hard?

Now do the same for Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
By Conover KennardJune 5, 2025

The Trump administration has returned a Guatemalan man to the United States after a judge determined he was wrongly deported without due process, and that had to be difficult for the administration since it means it was forced to abide by the Constitution.

The man, cited as O.C.G. in court filings, had no criminal history. After multiple violent attacks against him in his native country of Guatemala, he sought asylum in the U.S, which is legal.

CBS News reports:

An immigration judge found in February 2025 that O.C.G. would face serious harm if he were sent back to Guatemala and ordered a "withholding of removal" that barred deportation back to his home country.

Two days after the immigration judge's February decision, O.C.G. says he was placed on a bus and removed without due process to Mexico, where his attorneys said he was previously held for ransom and raped during his second attempt to get to the United States. He submitted evidence at his immigration hearing of his experiences in Mexico, and as a result the immigration judge said that O.C.G. could not be removed to a country other than Guatemala without additional due process.

After O.C.G. was sent to Mexico by the United States, Mexican authorities removed him to Guatemala, where he had to remain in hiding until his return, according to court documents.

"[The] immigration judge told O.C.G.— consistent with this Court's understanding of the law—that he could not be removed to a country other than his native Guatemala, at least not without some additional steps in the process," U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy of Boston wrote in an order requiring the man's return. "Those necessary steps, and O.C.G.'s pleas for help, were ignored."

Trina Realmuto, one of his attorneys and the executive director of the National Immigration Litigation Alliance, said O.C.G. is "nervous, scared, and thankful to be returned to the United States."

What a clusterfuck, but as we can see, the Trump administration can return those it illegally deported. Still, not Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and that's likely because he's a high-profile case, thanks to the administration's incompetence.

And there are others:

This is what happens when the administration puts co-president Stephen Miller, a man who drank the tears of migrant children at the border, at the helm.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon