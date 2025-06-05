Trump Administration Returns Wrongly Deported Man. Was That So Hard?

The Trump administration has returned a Guatemalan man to the United States after a judge determined he was wrongly deported without due process, and that had to be difficult for the administration since it means it was forced to abide by the Constitution.

The man, cited as O.C.G. in court filings, had no criminal history. After multiple violent attacks against him in his native country of Guatemala, he sought asylum in the U.S, which is legal.

CBS News reports:

An immigration judge found in February 2025 that O.C.G. would face serious harm if he were sent back to Guatemala and ordered a "withholding of removal" that barred deportation back to his home country. Two days after the immigration judge's February decision, O.C.G. says he was placed on a bus and removed without due process to Mexico, where his attorneys said he was previously held for ransom and raped during his second attempt to get to the United States. He submitted evidence at his immigration hearing of his experiences in Mexico, and as a result the immigration judge said that O.C.G. could not be removed to a country other than Guatemala without additional due process. After O.C.G. was sent to Mexico by the United States, Mexican authorities removed him to Guatemala, where he had to remain in hiding until his return, according to court documents.

"[The] immigration judge told O.C.G.— consistent with this Court's understanding of the law—that he could not be removed to a country other than his native Guatemala, at least not without some additional steps in the process," U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy of Boston wrote in an order requiring the man's return. "Those necessary steps, and O.C.G.'s pleas for help, were ignored."

Trina Realmuto, one of his attorneys and the executive director of the National Immigration Litigation Alliance, said O.C.G. is "nervous, scared, and thankful to be returned to the United States."

What a clusterfuck, but as we can see, the Trump administration can return those it illegally deported. Still, not Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and that's likely because he's a high-profile case, thanks to the administration's incompetence.

And there are others:

ICE deports wrong immigrant—just 28 minutes after judge ordered them not to.



Trump DOJ admits to wrongfully deporting yet another man to El Salvador—making it the 4th known case.



They are blaming it on "a confluence of administrative errors" and "inadvertent administrative… pic.twitter.com/lr6qM3uSIz — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) June 2, 2025

This is what happens when the administration puts co-president Stephen Miller, a man who drank the tears of migrant children at the border, at the helm.