Pritzker Smacks 'Scared' Trump Hard Over Threat Of 'War' On Chicago

Trump is clearly getting worse.
Credit: Truth Social
By Conover KennardSeptember 6, 2025

In line with Trump's rebranding of the Department of Defense to the Department of War, the president threatened the city of Chicago on Saturday with war on Truth Social, writing, "love the smell of deportations in the morning. Chicago [is] about to find out why it's called the Department of WAR," and he included, of course, an AI image of himself with the text on the image reading, "Chipocalypse Now." The doctored photo depicts President Cankles as Lt. Col. Bill Kilgore from the Vietnam War film Apocalypse Now, which is actually an anti-war film.

When many of us thought Trump would try to incite a civil war to stay in office, or just for sadistic reasons, we weren't joking. As a friend of mine said, when you think of the Department of Defense, it suggests protecting the country. In contrast, the name Department of War suggests, "We're coming for you." Data shows homicides and violent crime declining in Chicago.

Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was not amused, writing on Xitter, "The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city. This is not a joke. This is not normal."

"Donald Trump isn't a strongman, he's a scared man," he added. "Illinois won’t be intimidated by a wannabe dictator."

Trump's military move in Chicago clashes with Mexican Independence Day celebrations. So much for the no-wars president. There is already a War.gov site now.

What he said:

Is anyone else getting the notion that Trump would sic the military on American citizens to distract from the Epstein Files?

Discussion

