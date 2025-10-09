JB Pritzker To Trump: ‘Come And Get Me’

Nothing warms my liberal-blogger's heart more than a feisty Democrat standing up to Donald Trump and calling him out for what he is. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is the complete package.

That has been on full display since Trump sent his goons to Chicago, causing destruction, mayhem and harm. Pritzker has already signaled on social media that he is not about to be intimidated. On MSNBC, he spoke out even more forcefully.

“Let’s start with the idea that this is a convicted felon” threatening to imprison a governor who has not broken the law, Pritzker began.

“I gotta say, this guy is unhinged. He’s insecure. He’s a wannbe dictator and there’s one thing I really want to say to Donald Trump,” Pritzker said. Then, looking directly at the camera, he continued, “If you come for my people, you come through me. So come and get me.”

Pritzker held out his hands as if daring Trump to handcuff him.

MSNBC reporter Jacob Soboroff noted that Trump had made similar threats to Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom who is still “walking free on the streets of California.” So will Trump chicken out or actually arrest Pritzker, Soboroff wondered.

“Well, you know the expression, Trump always chickens out, 'TACO,'” Pritzker replied. “And I’ve got to say, he can't arrest - We've done nothing wrong here. And very importantly, It's Donald Trump that is breaching the Constitution, breaking the law.”

“We're taking him to court. and I believe we're going to win,” Pritzker added.