Pritzker Warns Trump: ‘You Come For My People, You Come Through Me’

Politico reported that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s “you come through me” warning was about “minority and underserved communities of Illinois.” Presumably, that means Hispanics Trump and his band of ethnic cleansing enthusiasts are itching to round up and deport. Also, Black Lives Matter protesters Team Trump would love to round up and maybe shoot.
The even better news is that Pritzker is not the only Democratic governor who is already prepared for the horrors Trump and Vance want to impose. But there’s a potential olive branch, too.
More from Politico:
Pritzker said his administration has worked with the Democratic-led General Assembly to take “proactive steps” to shore up abortion rights and other laws that could draw scrutiny under a Trump White House. And he said Illinois would take action if the Trump administration were to circumvent government grants that were headed to Illinois. The governor said he’s had similar conversations with fellow Democratic governors around the country.
“We have like minds about protecting certain rights and making sure that we're going to be able to withstand four years of a Donald Trump presidency and also the areas where we might work with the administration, whatever those may be,” he said.