Pritzker Warns Trump: ‘You Come For My People, You Come Through Me’

Politico reported that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s “you come through me” warning was about “minority and underserved communities of Illinois.” Presumably, that means Hispanics Trump and his band of ethnic cleansing enthusiasts are itching to round up and deport. Also, Black Lives Matter protesters Team Trump would love to round up and maybe shoot.

The even better news is that Pritzker is not the only Democratic governor who is already prepared for the horrors Trump and Vance want to impose. But there’s a potential olive branch, too.

More from Politico: