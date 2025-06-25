25th Amendment Now: Trump Shares His Most Depraved Post Ever

Conspiracy theorist Donald Trump, who is only four years younger than Handsome Old Joe Biden, according to the classic definition of Hippocrates, with a choleric temperament of yellow bile, and raging narcissism, shared a post on Truth Social that would give any president the 25th Amendment treatment.

Donald's repost from a QAnon group isn't his usual tu quoque argument or his typical lashing out at his perceived enemies; instead, it's a glimpse into a man who is damaged beyond repair and getting worse.

On Friday, Trump said about Biden's aggressive cancer diagnosis, "I really don’t feel sorry for him.” I'm unsure if he copied his wife's "I don't really care, do you?" thoughts on the back of her coat, but the two have a lot in common.

And now, Trump shared a post saying that Biden was executed in 2020. I shit you not.

"There is no #JoeBiden - executed in 2020," the bonkers post reads. "#Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. >#Democrats dont know the difference."

Trump just reposted on TruthSocial that Joe Biden was executed in 2020 and was replaced by "clones, doubles, and robotic engineered soulless mindless entities." — Tim Onion (@bencollins.bsky.social) 2025-06-01T04:01:41.430Z

The legacy media can't even sanewash this lunacy, but I'm sure they'll ignore it, thus normalizing this shitshow.

Since Biden whooped Trump's ass in 2020, and then was replaced by clones, we can only conclude that Donald murdered the victor of the presidential election. See, we can play that game, too. Oddly, a man who is dead inside wants us to believe that it's his predecessor who is dead.