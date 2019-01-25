Politics
25th Amendment Now? Trump Says He Doesn't Have Temper Tantrums

His government shutdown reaches a record but Trump is the reasonable one? Please.
By Tengrain
By Tengrain
OK, so our quote-of-the-day from from the pool report this morning (“I don’t have temper tantrums!”) was pretty great and so I looked at some of the media people I follow on the Twatter to see what other nutty things the MHSG said before taking off for his border photo-op, and boy-howdy, he musta been snorting Adderall all night:

Any one of these would probably be enough to get a court to order a mandatory evaluation, but Prznint Sundowner just argle-bargles along. I can haz 25th Amendment now?


