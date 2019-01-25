25th Amendment Now? Trump Says He Doesn't Have Temper Tantrums

OK, so our quote-of-the-day from from the pool report this morning (“I don’t have temper tantrums!”) was pretty great and so I looked at some of the media people I follow on the Twatter to see what other nutty things the MHSG said before taking off for his border photo-op, and boy-howdy, he musta been snorting Adderall all night:

TRUMP berates assembled media: “Look, you can all play cute, and I say 80% of you are possibly in cooperation with the opposition party. I mean, the whole thing is ridiculous.” “Here’s the story: there is another major caravan forming right now in Honduras.” pic.twitter.com/2sHnqiJ2nv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 10, 2019

“When I said Mexico will pay for the wall in front of thousands and thousands of people, obviously they’re not going to write a check, but they are paying for the wall indirectly many, many times over by the really great trade deal we just made,” Pres. Trump says. pic.twitter.com/aHIgMhV50o — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 10, 2019

Trump: “If we don’t make a deal, I mean, I would say 100% but I don’t want to say 100%… it would be very surprising to me that I would not declare a national emergency.” — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) January 10, 2019

“I’m a professional at technology” Trump just said on the South Lawn. — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) January 10, 2019

Trump adds it’s easier to deal with China than Democrats: “I find China, frankly, in many ways, to be far more honorable than Cryin’ Chuck and Nancy.” Adds he won’t go to Davos (Switzerland) for World Economic Forum if shutdown continues — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) January 10, 2019

“I didn’t pound on tables. I didn’t raise my voice. That was a lie” @realDonaldTrump “I didn’t rant. I didn’t rave. I don’t have tempter tantrums. I really don’t. All of that narrative is a lie.” — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) January 10, 2019

Trump: “Compromise is in my vocabulary, very strongly.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 10, 2019

Any one of these would probably be enough to get a court to order a mandatory evaluation, but Prznint Sundowner just argle-bargles along. I can haz 25th Amendment now?

