Trump Doesn't Get Time Zones And Called Nepal, 'Nipple'

Calling him "President Stupid" is pretty on the mark. Trump has the worst, most incompetent, unprofessional back-stabbing staff in the history of the United States. Even Politico smells the end of this presidency.

According to this painfully long article in Politico, Trump picked up the phone and wanted to call the Japanese Prime Minister when it was 1:30 in the morning Japan time. This allegedly wasn't an "oops I forgot" situation.

Trump’s desire to call world leaders at awkward hours is just one of many previously unreported diplomatic faux-pas President Trump has made since assuming the office, which go beyond telephone etiquette to include misconceptions, mispronunciations and awkward meetings. Sometimes the foibles have been contained within the White House. In one case, Trump, while studying a briefer’s map of South Asia ahead of a 2017 meeting with India’s prime minister, mispronounced Nepal as “nipple” and laughingly referred to Bhutan as “button,” according to two sources with knowledge of the meeting.

Almost as bad as Trump's complete lack of diplomacy or willingness to learn are the Trump defenders who excuse this behavior in the article: "One White House staffer said, 'He’s the President of the United States. He’s not stopping to add up' time differences, the official said. 'I don’t think anybody would expect him or Obama or Bush or Clinton or anybody to do that.' "

Bill Clinton was known in his White House for making calls to overseas leaders in the wee hours of the morning, in order to reach them at a convenient time.