Mexican Tik Tok Influencer Murdered During Live Stream

By John AmatoMay 15, 2025

In a horrible instance of incomprehensible violence, beauty influencer Valeria Marquez was murdered during her live stream just after she received a cute stuffed animal.

CNN and other news agencies have described the murder as femicide (the killing of a woman or girl for gender-based reasons), which is chilling in itself.

According to the state of Jalisco’s Attorney General’s office, Marquez was shot dead by a male intruder into her salon in a case it is investigating as a suspected femicide – the killing of a woman or girl for gender-based reasons.

The death of Marquez – a public figure with more than 100,000 Instagram followers – has sent shockwaves through a country that has long struggled with high levels of both homicide and violence against women.

UnWomen.org:

The latest report from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and UN Women, released on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and the start of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, shows that femicide is rising around the world. While there has been growing awareness and public outcry against these killings, much more needs to be done to prevent violence against women, stop its escalation, provide adequate services to survivors and punish perpetrators.

Tell me again why the MAGA cult welcomed Andrew Tate into Florida?

