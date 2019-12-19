During Impeachment Debate, Congress Receives Trump's Christmas 'Card'

Once again, Donald "No Filter" Trump boggles the minds of sane people.

While the impeachment debate was held Wednesday, congressional offices received a 16X12 inch giant Christmas card from the White House. Inside the giant card (signed in red) was a smaller red card (signed in gold) and...wait for it... a copy of Trump's six-page diatribe to Nancy Pelosi protesting his impeachment.

In yet another bizarre day in the Trump Winter Wonderland, the White House delivered their annual holiday package: An extremely oversized card, another small card, and…. his 6-page screed to @SpeakerPelosi where he goes off the deep end. You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/9TOHrNqR5V — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) December 18, 2019

True story: there is a White House staffer going around the Senate delivering to each office, as a package, the incoherent, scathing Pelosi letter AND...wait for it...a giant 16x12 White House Christmas card (along with, implausibly, a second smaller Christmas card).



What a day. pic.twitter.com/y8gZuQbipl — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 18, 2019

More than one wag on Twitter noted that for all of Trump's bragging that he's "bringing back Merry Christmas," he sure is following the Festivus tradition of "airing of the grievances."