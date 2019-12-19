During Impeachment Debate, Congress Receives Trump's Christmas 'Card'

Once again, Donald "No Filter" Trump boggles the minds of sane people.
While the impeachment debate was held Wednesday, congressional offices received a 16X12 inch giant Christmas card from the White House. Inside the giant card (signed in red) was a smaller red card (signed in gold) and...wait for it... a copy of Trump's six-page diatribe to Nancy Pelosi protesting his impeachment.
More than one wag on Twitter noted that for all of Trump's bragging that he's "bringing back Merry Christmas," he sure is following the Festivus tradition of "airing of the grievances."