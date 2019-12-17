Donald Trump Writes A Completely Pathetic, Rambling, Insane Letter To Nancy Pelosi

Guys, Donald Trump is sitting in the White House, completely losing his mind. He is raging. He is panicked. He is furious. And he is using the White House lawyer to write an angry letter to Nancy Pelosi about how really mean and not nice she is being to him.

This letter is insane for many reasons, the least of which that 10% is clearly tweets smushed into a letter surrounded by semi-legal jargon. This letter was clearly not written by one person.

Some of the Trump's parts:

"It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!"

Someone call the waaaaambulance. Poor me. Everyone is being mean to me!

"You have developed a full fledged case of what many in the media call Trump Derangement and sadly, you will never get over it!"

Omg. Trump Derangement Syndrome. He is using memes and 4 chan insults against the Speaker of the House.

"As you know very well, this impeachment drive has nothing to do with Ukraine, or the totally appropriate conversation I had with its new president. It only has to do with your attempt to undo the election of 2016 and steal the election of 2020!"

Totally. That is exactly what we are doing. Except, we are not. Impeaching does not hand the White House over to the other party. Can someone explain this to him? Anyone?

"You do not know, nor do you care, the great damage and hurt you have inflicted upon wonderful and loving members of my family."

A man who has cheated on all 3 of his wives is now concerned about his family? REALLY?

"You are the ones interfering in America's elections. You are the ones subverting America's Democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political, and partisan gain."

The man who asked Russia to interfere in 2016 and has asked Ukraine AND China to interfere in 2020 is obviously very concerned about election security. The projection is strong with this section.



"I have been denied the most fundamental rights afforded by the Constitution, including the right to present evidence, to have my own counsel present, to confront accusers, and to call and cross-examine witnesses."

This section was probably meant for Mitch McConnell, since he is the one denying Trump the right to call witnesses and present evidence.

"More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials."

The witches were killed.

"I have no doubt the American people will hold you and the Democrats fully responsible in the upcoming 2020 election. They will not soon forgive your perversion of justice and abuse of power."

If Trump loses in 2020, the American people WILL hold the Democrats "fully responsible" and they will be appreciative.

Read the 6 page letter here:

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6581905-Letter-From-President-Tr...

Twitter had thoughts:

🚨 🚨🚨🚨



Read the entire UNHINGED letter that President Trumpjust sent Speaker Pelosi and then ask yourself if this is the behavior of an innocent man. https://t.co/UlefdkN6Iz — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 17, 2019

SNORT:

I'm trying to picture the sort of voter who reads that six-page letter from Trump and nods approvingly thinking "this guy runs a tight ship" — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) December 17, 2019

I'm only 2 1/2 paragraphs in to Trump's letter and it's clear to me that our President is unwell, unfit and very uninformed about our government & our legal system. And that fills me with a profound sadness that we're at this point. It's time to fix this. Past time. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 17, 2019

Trump’s deranged, unhinged letter makes a pretty compelling case that the President is unfit for office. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 17, 2019

OMG:

I might get trump’s letter framed. It’s like watching him cry and shit himself in letter form. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 17, 2019

Literally, this:

I'm glad the letter from Trump to Pelosi was written.



It will be a great reminder to future historians and students how nuts this President was. — St. Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) December 17, 2019

Pelosi's response:

Pelosi's first reaction to Trump's letter. "I don't have a reaction. It's ridiculous," she told me. I asked her why no reaction: "I mean, I haven't full read it. We've been working. I've seen the essence of it. It's really sick." pic.twitter.com/pPhvsb0axh — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 17, 2019

""I don't have a reaction. It's ridiculous."