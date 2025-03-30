'Going To Raise Prices': Bartiromo Hits Trump Adviser For Enacting 'Tariffs On Screws'

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo pressed White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett about how President Donald Trump's "tariffs on screws" were "going to raise prices" for consumers.

During a Sunday interview, Hassett admitted that he had little idea what new economic policies Trump would impose in the coming week.

"I can't give you any forward-looking guidance on what's going to happen this week," Hassett said. "The president has got a heck of a lot of analysis before him, and he's going to make the right choice, I'm sure."

Bartiromo noted that it could take companies two to three years to shift manufacturing to the U.S. despite the tariffs.

"But what do you want to say to people who are questioning this as they see the stock market sell off?" she asked Hassett. "How long would you expect this disruption to last? The Wall Street Journal out with a piece this morning."

"Tariffs on screws are already hitting manufacturers, meanwhile, meaning that they're going to raise prices," the host remarked.

For his part, Hassett argued that Republicans would pass tax cuts to help the economy in the coming months.

"We've got the biggest, most pro-worker tax cut in history that's moving forward at a breakneck speed," he asserted. "And I think the naysayers will be proven wrong if they're a little bit nervous about the blips from this week to next."

"Well, there are also questions about the tax extensions," Bartiromo replied. "How will the Congress get it done?"

"It feels like the odds of this passing sometime in the summer are extraordinarily high," Hassett insisted. "It's a golden age."

"Well, look, if you're talking about the middle of the summer, that we'll actually see this begin to materialize, we may need it by that time because it feels like the economy is slowing," Bartiromo observed.