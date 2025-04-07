We Are Governed By Absolute Morons

White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett was asked by Fox News if Trump would pause his tariffs for 90 days and his response was, "I think that the president is going to decide what the president is going to decide."

Way to go, Hassett. Do you advise or just nod your head to whatever Trump does?

Hassett then warned critics to ease up on the rhetoric against the economic busting tariffs of King Trump.

HASSETT: But I would urge everyone, especially Bill, to ease off the rhetoric a little bit. The fact is that a, say, 10 percent baseline tariff is on, what, 14 percent of GDP. That's about how much trade we have, how many imports. And so 86 percent of GDP is affected by the deregulation and the tax cuts and everything else. And even if you think, and I think a lot of us at the White House think that these economic responses are exaggerated by critics, even if you think that there will be some negative effect from the trade side, that's still a small share of GDP. The idea that it's going to be a nuclear winter or something like that is completely irresponsible rhetoric.

Really? What do you call what's happening to the US economy?

A blip?

A hiccup?

A time-out?

A tantrum by the markets?

Fuck all you billionaires that supported this asshole.

Hassett's remarks caused the markets to yo-yo like crazy as it was misreported Trump was going to pause his tariffs.