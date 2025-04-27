'Blessed Are The Peacemakers': Fox Gushes Over Trump Meeting With Zelenskyy Ahead Of Pope's Funeral

Never mind that Trump wants to give away Crimea and completely capitulate to Putin, the yakkers on this Saturday's Fox & Friends Weekend were completely enamored with his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of funeral of Pope Francis.

Here's the gag-inducing exchange with cohosts Charlie Hurt, Dana Perino and Rachel Campos-Duffy... with Duffy cackling and gushing over Trump and wanting to bless him as a "peacemaker," while Perino tried to both-sides the disrespectful ambush of Zelenskyy in the White House:

HURT: And so one of the great things about that I love about this is watching all these world leaders come from all over the world.

Here you have that iconic images of President Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy meeting in... uh... before the funeral, in the church there.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: And you know what that looks like, by the way? That looks like a face-to-face confession.

I don't like face-to-face confessions, but it happens and I don't like it, but I like... I like the screen, but that looked like a confession...

PERINO: Just think about the last time that they saw each other, right?

And that... also talk about human failings, right? Where there wasn't a grace extended to everybody from both sides. And so what I, what I like about this is that these are the two leaders, alone.

But what it does remind you too is that remember... I remember when President Bush said, I'm the decider, the decider-in-chief, right?

These are the deciders-in-chiefs for their nations, and it matters what the two of them, being able to communicate directly in that moment of peace at a time when people are being very reflective, not just maybe for their own lives but also the peace of the world.

There's a lot of responsibility on their two shoulders, and I love that image and hope that it portends something positive to...

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I love that image too, a reminder, yes, of what happened in the White House the last time that they can... forgiveness and peace inside of St. Peter's, but also the reflection.

I mean Donald Trump almost lost his life just, you know, not very long ago last summer, almost, you know, twice. And so I'm sure this is, you know, going to a funeral on this scale had to have been an interesting moment for him as well.

But I love that he took the opportunity while he's at this funeral to do something to move us forward towards peace. And as I mentioned before, blessed are the peacemakers.

That's the thought I have as I see Donald Trump again working towards peace in the world, working towards ending this terrible war that shouldn't have ever happened.