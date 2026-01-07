'Sellout' Tulsi Gabbard Called Out Venezuela Hypocrisy

Despite her previous views to the contrary, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday congratulated the Trump administration for capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife. In 2019, Gabbard wrote on the Bad App, "The United States needs to stay out of Venezuela. Let the Venezuelan people determine their future. We don't want other countries to choose our leaders--so we have to stop trying to choose theirs," but now all that has changed.

Social media users pounced.

Amazing, all it takes for a seat at the table is to have absolutely no principles. https://t.co/rNm9ukoIUH pic.twitter.com/miwKHrKbCK — Liberty Policy Alliance (@libertypol_ally) January 6, 2026

Wow, Tulsi Gabbard really did a 180 on “regime change” & stealing oil from Venezuela… now that she’s in the Trump administration.

We should really follow international law, and US law and the UN charter. #PeopleBeforeProfits @DNIGabbard @TulsiGabbard https://t.co/orHyqqj21e pic.twitter.com/aaMD3wdZ7a — Jesse International (@jesseintl) January 7, 2026

FLASHBACK: Tulsi Gabbard says Trump is surrounded by “neocon war hawks” who are beating the war drums for “regime change efforts” in Venezuela and Iran that will be “very, very costly.”



“President Trump is acting not with our interests in mind, not with the American people’s… https://t.co/UPtq60geeW pic.twitter.com/QZpDCzCQaE — Decensored News (@decensorednews) January 7, 2026

Tulsi praises the military operation but says nothing about Trump’s decision depose Maduro, “run” Venezuela and “take the oil.” Still, even in this limited endorsement she is contradicting everything she has ever said or believed about Venezuela. Sad. https://t.co/wNbPYiCvzC — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 7, 2026

Tulsi will never get the Trump stink off of her. Everyone in Trump's orbit lauded him as a President for peace, but now that he's making war noises toward several areas in the world, they're circling the wagon because they smell blood. Absolutely disgraceful. The Trump administration is morally bankrupt, inundated with scandals, and now they're suddenly pro-war. You knew this was coming.