'Sellout' Tulsi Gabbard Called Out Venezuela Hypocrisy

You knew this was coming...
'Sellout' Tulsi Gabbard Called Out Venezuela Hypocrisy
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardJanuary 7, 2026

Despite her previous views to the contrary, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday congratulated the Trump administration for capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife. In 2019, Gabbard wrote on the Bad App, "The United States needs to stay out of Venezuela. Let the Venezuelan people determine their future. We don't want other countries to choose our leaders--so we have to stop trying to choose theirs," but now all that has changed.

Social media users pounced.

'

Tulsi will never get the Trump stink off of her. Everyone in Trump's orbit lauded him as a President for peace, but now that he's making war noises toward several areas in the world, they're circling the wagon because they smell blood. Absolutely disgraceful. The Trump administration is morally bankrupt, inundated with scandals, and now they're suddenly pro-war. You knew this was coming.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon