'Amazing Thing': Trump Brags About About The 'Violence' Of The Venezuela Attack

Most of us woke up to the news that Donald Trump authorized a large-scale military assault on Venezuela without approval from Congress, and he also captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, flying them out of the country. Normal Americans knew that something like this would happen with Trump at the helm, except for Maureen Dowd, that is. And Trump sounded absolutely giddy over the attack and kidnapping of Venezuela's leader.

Trump phoned in to Fox News Saturday morning to brag about how it unfolded, including the violence, which he thought was very cool.

"It was very dark all over, especially in Venezuela," the Stable Genius™ said (It was dark because the sun wasn't up yet.) "The team did an incredible job. They rehearsed and practiced like nobody's ever seen. And I was told, and I was told by real military people, that there's no other country on Earth that could do such a maneuver. If you would have seen what happened, I watched it literally like I was watching a television show."

"And if you would have seen the speed, the violence, you know, they say that the speed, the violence, they use that term," he continued. "It's just it was an amazing thing. Amazing job that these people did. There's nobody else could have done anything like it."

Melania should pay close attention to what unfolded. It wasn't just the president who was flown out of the country. It was his wife, too. And of course, this is for the oil. Don't believe me, MAGA? Just ask Trump. This was the peace-time candidate talking about the oil in Venezuela, 9 months before the 2024 election.

Trump says he wants Venezuela to collapse so he can take all their oil. Pushing countries to collapse and taking them over is literally what drives forced immigration across the border. pic.twitter.com/LafB4vmDnW — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) February 14, 2024