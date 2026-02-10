Jeanine Pirro Moves To Erase Steve Bannon's Conviction For Defying Jan. 6 Committee

President Donald Trump's Department of Justice has moved to help MAGA influencer Steve Bannon erase evidence of his conviction for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Committee.

"The United States of America, by and through the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, respectfully moves this Court to dismiss with prejudice the above-captioned case against Defendant Stephen K. Bannon," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro wrote in a motion on Monday.

"The government has determined in its prosecutorial discretion that dismissal of this criminal case is in the interests of justice. Defendant Bannon does not oppose this motion," she added.

Politico's Kyle Cheney noted that no career prosecutors joined Pirro in signing the motion.

Bannon served four months in a federal correctional facility in 2024 for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 investigation.