Jeanine Pirro Moves To Erase Steve Bannon's Conviction For Defying Jan. 6 Committee

President Donald Trump's Department of Justice has moved to help MAGA influencer Steve Bannon erase evidence of his conviction for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Committee.
Jeanine Pirro Moves To Erase Steve Bannon's Conviction For Defying Jan. 6 Committee
Credit: Gage Skidmore
By David EdwardsFebruary 10, 2026

President Donald Trump's Department of Justice has moved to help MAGA influencer Steve Bannon erase evidence of his conviction for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Committee.

"The United States of America, by and through the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, respectfully moves this Court to dismiss with prejudice the above-captioned case against Defendant Stephen K. Bannon," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro wrote in a motion on Monday.

"The government has determined in its prosecutorial discretion that dismissal of this criminal case is in the interests of justice. Defendant Bannon does not oppose this motion," she added.

Politico's Kyle Cheney noted that no career prosecutors joined Pirro in signing the motion.

Bannon served four months in a federal correctional facility in 2024 for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 investigation.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon