Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Defying January 6 Subpoenas? Lock Them Up!

Enough is enough.
By John Amato

The Trump administration made a mockery of law enforcement and congressional oversight when they refused to honor subpoenas during Donald Trump's impeachments.

And he's trying to do it again.

The January 6 commission sent out a slew of subpoenas for former Trump minions like Steve Bannon.

NY Times reports, "The House committee has ordered four former Trump administration officials — Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff; Dan Scavino Jr., deputy chief of staff; Stephen K. Bannon, an adviser; and Kash Patel, a Pentagon chief of staff — to sit for depositions and furnish documents and other materials relevant to its investigation. They all faced a Thursday deadline to respond."

Stop the Steal, and several of its members, including far-right activist Ali Alexander, have also been subpoenaed. Red Painter writes, "Ali Alexander cannot claim (non) Executive Privilege, so what will he do to avoid testifying?"

Like a good Mafia leader, Traitor Trump who helped incite the seditious act against the US Capitol is telling his former aides not to comply.

Politico reviewed the letter and a Trump lawyer tells them not to cooperate with the probe.

The letter stated the committee is seeking materials that are covered by executive privilege, as well as other privileges. “President Trump is prepared to defend these fundamental privileges in court,” the letter said.

It's time to get rough, Merrick Garland. You have to play hard as Republicans have in the past.

Southpaw then tweeted out this:

Republicans always play for keeps and it's high time Democrats do too.

Ken Starr, leaker extraordinaire, tore the cover off of any form of legitimacy Republicans had during investigations. Republicans held EIGHT separate hearings on Benghazi just to smear Hillary Clinton.

Unless the commission and the DOJ stamp out this traitorous corruption now, our democracy is doomed.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team