Jan 6th Committee Subpoenas Scumbag 'Stop The Steal' Leader Ali Alexander

Ali Alexander is the latest person subpoenaed by the January 6th Committee. He is a leader of the "Stop the Steal" movement and proudly declared that he was one of the braintrusts behind the January 6th insurrection, which he literally memorialized in this video:

Here is the letter:

ALERT: US House Select Jan 6 Committee subpoenas Ali Alexander.. "related to the “Stop the Steal” rally that took place on the grounds of the United States Capitol on January 6th:https://t.co/YjASbWaAuR pic.twitter.com/yl4Tv54SLs — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 7, 2021

Alexander proudly declared that he had the help of 3 GQP lawmakers: Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, and Paul Gosar of Arizona. In a lawsuit filed by seven law enforcement officers who were at the Capital on January 6th, Alexander was one of several co-defendants. Welp, it looks like the select committee has some questions. In their letter, they said:

“According to press reports, in the weeks before the January 6th attack, you made repeated reference during Stop-the-Steal-sponsored events to the possible use of violence to achieve the organization’s goals and claimed to have been in communication with the White House and Members of Congress regarding events planned to coincide with the certification of the 2020 Electoral College results. Indeed, you reportedly spoke at a rally on January 5, 2021, held by the Eighty Percent Coalition at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., and led the crowd in a chant of ‘victory, or death."

Twitter had thoughts:

Every person who got within a mile of the Stop the Steal scam is going to go through some things.



Including shitbird Ali Alexander and that herpetic fop Roger Stone. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 7, 2021

raise your hand if you would like to see Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks, and Paul Gosar testify under oath in front of Congress for 11 straight hours on live television to explain just why the fuck they were helping Ali Alexander and his seditionist friends plan a fucking insurrection — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 7, 2021

BREAKING: The January 6th Select Committee has issued a subpoena to Ali Alexander and Stop the Steal.



The walls are closing in, and Chairman Bennie Thompson is not messing around! — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) October 7, 2021

We should all be paying WAY more attention to Ali Alexander saying that he had inside help from 3 members of Congress.



He is likely to be a key witness in the investigation and prosecution of the January 6 insurrection and conspiracy — on track to be the biggest in US history. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) October 3, 2021

Why can’t the FBI find “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander, who has been in hiding since January 6th? Alexander bragged he concocted his plan with the help of 3 Republicans; Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Mo Brooks (Ala.) and Paul A. Gosar (Ariz.). Subpoena his phone records. pic.twitter.com/LEkKwaKd2c — Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) September 30, 2021

EXACTLY,

Ali Alexander, subpoenaed today, was never in the administration. He's gonna have to show up or face the music. Same for Bannon. They can share a damn cell. https://t.co/6dwl25cpCU — Karoli (@Karoli) October 7, 2021

Ali Alexander is about to go through some things.