Jan 6th Committee Subpoenas Scumbag 'Stop The Steal' Leader Ali Alexander

Ali Alexander cannot claim (non) Executive Privilege, so what will he do to avoid testifying?
By Red Painter
Image from: Screenshot

Ali Alexander is the latest person subpoenaed by the January 6th Committee. He is a leader of the "Stop the Steal" movement and proudly declared that he was one of the braintrusts behind the January 6th insurrection, which he literally memorialized in this video:

Here is the letter:

Alexander proudly declared that he had the help of 3 GQP lawmakers: Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, and Paul Gosar of Arizona. In a lawsuit filed by seven law enforcement officers who were at the Capital on January 6th, Alexander was one of several co-defendants. Welp, it looks like the select committee has some questions. In their letter, they said:

“According to press reports, in the weeks before the January 6th attack, you made repeated reference during Stop-the-Steal-sponsored events to the possible use of violence to achieve the organization’s goals and claimed to have been in communication with the White House and Members of Congress regarding events planned to coincide with the certification of the 2020 Electoral College results. Indeed, you reportedly spoke at a rally on January 5, 2021, held by the Eighty Percent Coalition at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., and led the crowd in a chant of ‘victory, or death."

Twitter had thoughts:

EXACTLY,

Ali Alexander is about to go through some things.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

