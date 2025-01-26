Yambo Makes Tuskegee Airmen Disappear Down The Memory Hole

A video describing the exploits of the groundbreaking African American men known as the Tuskegee Airmen has been removed from the instructional curriculum for new recruits at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, the hub of Air Force basic training. Via the San Antonio Express-News:

Trump, in his inaugural address on Monday, vowed to "end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life." The same day, he signed an executive order dismantling federal DEI programs. On Tuesday, the new administration placed DEI officials on leave and ordered agencies to spike postings or advertisements promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.

The effects were felt almost immediately at Lackland. A memo circulated among Air Force personnel said that "in accordance with NEW DEIA Guidance," portions of the basic training curriculum were being revised "immediately." DEIA stands for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.

The memo said a video on the Tuskegee Airmen, a second video titled "Breaking Barriers" and a third about the Women Airforce Service Pilots who supported the war effort during World War II had been excised from a course on "airmindedness."

A video on diversity was stripped from a separate human relations course, the memo said. It was addressed to "ALCON," military jargon for "all concerned."

The 37th Training Wing, which oversees basic and technical instruction at Lackland, had no comment.