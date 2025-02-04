Trump Tax On Eggs Hits Waffle House

Remember when MAGA complained about the price of eggs, so they used that as an excuse to vote for serial bankruptcy filer Donald Trump again? Suckers! We knew it wasn't really about egg prices because MAGA has gone silent after prices for the item have soared.

Waffle House will temporarily add a 50-cent surcharge per egg to customers' orders. And that price will likely increase due to Trump's tariff wars. Are we great again yet? Eggs are the most ordered item at Waffle House.

CNN reports:

The Georgia-based chain is adding a 50-cent charge per egg because of the “nationwide rise in cost of eggs,” according to signs posted at its restaurants. An aggressive strain of avian flu is hurting supply and causing prices to rise — with no relief in sight. “The continuing egg shortage caused by HPAI (bird flu) has caused a dramatic increase in egg prices,” Waffle House said in the statement to CNN. “Customers and restaurants are being forced to make difficult decisions.” Waffle House, which has about 2,100 locations, added in the statement that it’s “continuously monitoring egg prices and will adjust or remove the surcharge as market conditions allow.”

Soaring grocery prices are hitting Americans hard, and while inflation overall has eased (thank you, Joe Biden!), some foods – particularly breakfast staples – continue to soar. Donald campaigned hard on grocery prices in the 2024 race, vowing to bring down costs quickly for American families if given four more years in the White House, but now that he has won the 2024 race, he has changed his tune, saying that doing that will be a "very hard" task.

MAGA blamed Joe Biden for the price of eggs, so fair is fair -- this is on Donald. And it is his fault because of his mind-numbingly stupid and unnecessary trade war. It will be a tax on eggs, too.

MAGA!