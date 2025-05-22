Hakeem Jeffries: 'I Don't Work For You, Sir!'

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries had enough of being interrupted by the Speaker Pro Tempore and castigated him for over his actions.

Jeffries was outlining his opposition to the horrible bill Republicans passed in the dead of night when this happened.

And what this bill represents is your effort to try to put into law Project 2025. You acted like you didn't know anything about it. This is why you have no credibility right now. You spent all of last year lying to the American people, saying to them that you were going to lower the high cost of living. In fact, you're doing the exact opposite. At the same period of time, you acted like you knew nothing about Project 2025.

And this bill is an effort to try to implement it into law. So you mentioned credibility issues. I think it exists on the right side of this chamber. Now, not only have you gone after Medicaid, not only have you gone after Medicare.

After Jeffries mentioned Medicare, Pro Tempore jumped in. he banged the gavel on the table.

PROTEMPORE: You are to direct your comments to the chair. JEFFRIES: Mr. Speaker, you know what's interesting? Every time I've come on this floor, I can use sharp language, he can use sharp language, you choose to admonish me. I don't work for you, sir. I work for the American people. (Chamber erupts with cheering and clapping) PROTEMPORE: House will be in order. As I said, Mr. Leader, we've been very patient. Just listen to the Majority leader of the other side who directed all of his comments to the chair. It is important for the decorum of the institution for you to do the same. You may proceed. (Boos) JEFFRIES: We can continue this. PROTEMPORE: You may proceed. Every time I'm interrupted, that's going to add another 15 minutes to my remarks. Mr. Speaker, so what we've seen is the largest cut to Medicaid in American history, an effort to devastate Medicare, and of course what this bill also does is strip away some of the coverage provided by the Affordable Care Act. Millions of people will lose their coverage as a result of this GOP tax scam.

If the House leader was white, would he have been interrupted?