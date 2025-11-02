Jeffries Forced To Clarify Obvious Things About Shutdown To Jake Tapper

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries tore into Republicans over the government shutdown on Jake Tapper's State of the Union Sunday show. Republicans keep calling for Democrats to reopen the government, but they've shown no openness to negotiate, and Mike Johnson adjourned the House for a week. Meanwhile, around 42 million Americans missed their food assistance payments (SNAP) on Saturday.

"Are Democrats prepared to keep the government closed through Thanksgiving, if it comes to that?" Tapper asked.

Jeffries wasn't having it, and dropped a few truth bombs.

"The question is, why are Republicans continuing to keep the government shut down?" Jeffries said. "They have the House, the Senate, and the presidency."

"Donald Trump just made clear over the weekend repeatedly that Republicans have the ability to reopen this government," he continued. "They don't want to do it because they'd rather continue to gut the health care of the American people."



"And here are some questions that need to be asked," Jeffries said. "Why have House Republicans remained on a taxpayer-funded vacation for the last six weeks? They keep canceling votes. They've canceled votes for next week. Of course, they are unserious as it relates to reopening the government."

"Why has Donald Trump spent more time on the golf course, including this weekend, than he has in talking to Democrats on Capitol Hill who represent half of the country?" he said. "It's because, apparently, Donald Trump is uninterested in reopening the government. He doesn't want to stand up for hardworking federal employees."

"They fired more than 200,000 federal employees prior to them shutting the government down on October 1st," he continued. "And why are Republicans so unwilling to even sit down and have a conversation with their Democratic colleagues on Capitol Hill in order to find a bipartisan path forward? It's because they are trying to inflict this cruelty on the American people."

"And Jake, this is a group of folks who passed their one big ugly bill, largest cut to Medicaid in American history," he said. "At the same time, they cut 186 billion dollars from SNAP, literally ripped food out of the mouths of hungry children, seniors, and veterans. They did this in July, and that was done so they could reward their billionaire donors with massive tax breaks that they made permanent."

"And now they're unwilling to extend tax credits for working-class Americans," he added. "It's all unacceptable, and it's obviously part of their plan."

It's cute that Tapper insinuated that Democrats could open the government. Sure, do that, roll over for Republicans, and ACA subsidies will expire, and premiums will more than double.