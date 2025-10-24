Hakeem Jeffries Does A Good Job Blasting Trump On CNBC

Democratic house leader Hakeem Jeffries blasted Trump for refusing to meet with Democrats at all during the government shutdown. Jeffries also listed all the things Trump has time to do while refusing to negotiate with the opposition party,

The Trump-supporting CNBC host Joe Kernen was flustered.

Joe blamed Democrats and said it was a bad look for them to shut down the government, but Jeffries turned the tables, and laid out what Trump has been actually doing since the shutdown occurred, which includes refusing to meet with Democrats.

JEFFRIES: Donald Trump and Republicans promised that costs were going to go down on day one, but costs aren't going down. Inflation is moving in the wrong direction. The Trump tariffs are causing thousands of dollars of additional expense for everyday Americans. Grocery costs have gone up, housing costs are going up, electricity bills are through the roof and now people are faced, tens of millions of people are facing dramatically increased health care premiums. In some instances, a thousand or two thousand dollars more per month. These are working-class people.

This is unaffordable --

KERNEN: What changed since then to where we are now where you can use a government shutdown to extract concessions from Republicans?

Jeffries: We are not using a government shutdown to extract any concessions. We want to reopen the government immediately. Donald Trump has refused to meet with Democrats over the last 24 days. He spent more time on the golf course than he has actually talking to Democrats on Capitol Hill.

He's found time to demand that the Department of Injustice give him 230 million dollars in taxpayer money. He's found time to bail out a right-wing wannabe dictator in Argentina with 40 billion dollars.

He's found time to demolish the East Wing of the White House in the most horrific way possible because he wants to erect a ballroom so he can be celebrated like a king.

He's found time for all of these different things, but somehow can't be bothered to reopen the government to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits, okay?