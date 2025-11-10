Jeffries Vows To Fight Against Republican Lies On Healthcare

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries told NBC's Kristen Welker in no uncertain terms that House Democrats would not accept any promises coming from Republicans or the White House on healthcare because they are not honest and have been trying to destroy the ACA for years.

Meet The Press host Welker asked this idiotic question:

WELKER: Let me ask you, would you support a bill that would include a promise to vote on extending Obamacare subsidies?

Is that something you could live with?

JEFFRIES: Let's understand that these Republicans have tried to repeal the Affordable Care Act more than 70 different times over the last 15 years.

They're not acting in good faith as it relates to dealing with a health care crisis that they're visiting on the American people.

This is the same group of folks who just enacted the largest cut to Medicaid in American history as part of their one big ugly bill.

Hospitals and nursing homes and community-based health centers are closing all across the country, including in rural America because of Republican policies.

We're faced with the possibility of a $536 billion cut to Medicare at the end of this year if Congress doesn't act connected to what they did in the one big ugly bill and now they're refusing to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits for even a year when they just enacted massive permanent tax breaks for their billionaire donors.

Does that seem reasonable?

Is that the type of policy that the American people are screaming out for as evidence by what just happened with Republicans being wiped out in the general election last Tuesday?

WELKER: Leader Jeffries, just very quickly, yes or no, do you rule out supporting a bill that would include a promise to vote on Obamacare subsidies?

Yes or no?

JEFFRIES: I don't think that, I don't think that the House Democratic Caucus is prepared to support a promise, a wing and a prayer from folks who have been devastating the health care of the American people for years.