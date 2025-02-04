Warnock Slams Order For 'Unqualified Quack' RFK Jr To 'Go Wild' On Healthcare

During today's Senate finance committee vote on RFK Junior's nomination to be the HHS secretary, Sen. Warnock expressed his outrage that the anti-vax nut was being considered for the top job in our healthcare.

WARNOCK: At a rally a few months ago, Donald Trump said that he was going to allow Mr. Robert Kennedy to, quote, go wild on health.

Go wild.

Of all the things that I can think of that I'd like to see a Secretary of Health and Human Services do, go wild is not on the list.

Mr. Robert Kennedy is manifestly unqualified for the job he seeks.

And in both my live and written questions for the record, he failed to commit to protecting access to affordable health care, failed to commit to protecting the people who are protecting us.

The problem that the CDC has is that every day these noble civil servants and workers protect us from dangers that we don't see.

And often you don't get credit for protecting people from things that they don't see.

I simply do not trust him to oversee the CDC.

He's unqualified.

And I dare say everybody here knows it.

Thank you.