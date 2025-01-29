Elizabeth Warren Deals Death Blow: 'Kids Might Die, But RFK Jr Can Keep Cashing In'

During today's Senate confirmation hearing for the next HHS director, Sen. Elizabeth Warren raked anti-vax nut RFK Jr over the coals over his vaccine conspiracies and many lawsuits.

Warren tried to force him to refuse to be involved with any vaccine lawsuits, crackpot or otherwise if he was confirmed.

He refused to do so.

The roadkill entrepreneur was bulldozed by the concise Senator from MA.

WARREN: Let's do a quick count here of how, as Secretary of HHS, if you get confirmed, you can influence every one of those lawsuits.

Well, let me start the list.

You can publish your anti-vaccine conspiracies, but this time on U.S. government letterheads, something a jury might be impressed by.

You can appoint people to the D.C. vaccine panel who share your anti-vax views and let them do your dirty work.

You could tell the CDC vaccine panel to remove a particular vaccine from the vaccine schedule.

You could remove vaccines from special compensation programs, which would open up manufacturers to mass torts.

You could make more injuries eligible for compensation, even if there is no causal evidence.

You could change vaccine court processes to make it easier to bring junk lawsuits.

You could turn over FDA data to your friends at the law firm, and they could use it however it benefited them.

You could change vaccine labeling.

You could change vaccine information rules.

You can change which claims are compensated in the vaccine injury compensation program.

There's a lot of ways that you can influence those future lawsuits and pending lawsuits while you are Secretary of HHS.

And I'm asking you to commit right now that you will not take a financial stake in every one of those lawsuits so that what you do as Secretary will also benefit you financially down the line.

RFKJR: I'll comply with all the ethical guidelines.

WARREN: That's not the question.

You and I, you have said it repeatedly.

RFKJR: Senator, you're asking me not to serve vaccine companies.

WARREN: No, I am not!

RFKJR: Yeah, you are. That's exactly what you're doing.

WARREN: Look, no one should be fooled here.

As Secretary of HHS, Robert Kennedy will have the power to undercut vaccines and vaccine manufacturing across our country.

And for all of his talk about follow the science and his promise that he won't interfere with those of us who want to vaccinate his kids, the bottom line is the same.

Kennedy can kill off access to vaccines and make millions of dollars while he does it.

Kids might die, but Robert Kennedy can keep cashing in.