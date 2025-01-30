Even Sen. John Fetterman Says Kennedy Nomination Is In Trouble

Even Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, who indicated he was open to voting for Bob Kennedy’s nomination to head the Department of Health and Human Services, now says the nominee is in serious trouble after his rocky confirmation hearing. Via The Hill:

“I don’t think it went well for him today. I don’t think that was a good one,” he said after Kennedy sparred with Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee over his past statements and stance on vaccines.

[...]“It’s moot,” he said when asked if he’s still open to voting for Kennedy. “I’m not really sure how much support’s going to emerge after that.”

The Pennsylvania Democrat noted that he’s met with Kennedy twice already.

“I think we can all agree that was really a difficult performance,” he said. “I’m not sure he’ll even make it out of the committee."