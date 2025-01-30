Even Sen. John Fetterman Says Kennedy Nomination Is In Trouble

But callers to his office are told he's still "undecided."
By Susie MadrakJanuary 30, 2025

Even Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, who indicated he was open to voting for Bob Kennedy’s nomination to head the Department of Health and Human Services, now says the nominee is in serious trouble after his rocky confirmation hearing. Via The Hill:

“I don’t think it went well for him today. I don’t think that was a good one,” he said after Kennedy sparred with Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee over his past statements and stance on vaccines.

[...]“It’s moot,” he said when asked if he’s still open to voting for Kennedy. “I’m not really sure how much support’s going to emerge after that.”

The Pennsylvania Democrat noted that he’s met with Kennedy twice already.

“I think we can all agree that was really a difficult performance,” he said. “I’m not sure he’ll even make it out of the committee."

We need to go beyond calling on Dems to reject RFK and others (though I think Whitehouse may be on board--not sure abt Fetterman).

We need to get better at assigning responsibility to Republicans when they confirm and the inevitable happens.

*You will be responsible for the dead children.*

emptywheel (@emptywheel.bsky.social) 2025-01-30T00:17:07.277Z

https://bsky.app/profile/renegadebeelady.bsky.social/post/3lgvw3o2sg22d

Staffers in his DC office were telling callers that he was still undecided. This was after the hearings today.

Maria Lupinacci (@maria-lupinacci.bsky.social) 2025-01-29T22:35:32.607Z

