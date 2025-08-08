ICE Barbie Lashes Out At South Park

Kristi Noem went on Glenn Beck to whine about her portrayal on South Park, a show she said she hadn't even watched.

Source: The Independent

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has hit back at her savage portrayal in a South Park episode that mocked her “ICE Barbie” look.

Noem is one of several Trump administration officials featured in the 27th season of South Park, a program the White House has previously condemned as “irrelevant.”

The show’s creators ruthlessly went after Noem’s appearance in Wednesday night’s episode, titled “Got a Nut,” which depicted her Botox running out.

Noem, who said she hadn’t seen the episode, slammed the cartoon as “petty” and “lazy” during an interview Thursday on the Glenn Beck podcast.

“I didn't get to see it. I was going over budget numbers and stuff. But you know, I just think it's...um...yeah, it never ends,” Noem said. “But it's so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. Only the liberals and the extremists do that.”

“If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t, they just pick something petty like that,” she added.