ICE Barbie Lashes Out At South Park

Kristi Noem went on Glenn Beck to whine about her portrayal on South Park, a show she said she hadn't even watched.
As for South Park itself, they seem undeterred by Noem's whining and now use her Botox-dripping face as their Twitter profile pic. via Bleeding Cool
Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park S27E02: "Got a Nut" didn't pull any punches when it went after U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security "Cosplay Queen" Kristi Noem and Vice-President JD Vance. While noting that she hadn't watched the episode because she "was going over budget numbers and stuff," Noem was somehow still able to comment on it when she checked in with The Glenn Beck Program (yup, Glenn Beck is still apparently a thing). "But it's so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. Only the liberals and the extremists do that," Noem said. "If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can't; they just pick something petty like that." Before we get to that, we wanted to pass along a follow-up, with South Park's Twitter account's new profile pic proving that a picture is truly worth a thousand words sometimes…
