Kristi Noem, Serial Puppy Killer

ICE Barbie Gets the South Park treatment.
By Ed ScarceAugust 7, 2025

Treated with all the due deference and respect she deserves, which is none.

Source: Mediaite

The creators of South Park followed up their depiction of President Donald Trump with a micropenis and sharing a bed with Satan with a brutal satire of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the administration’s ICE raids.

In the latest South Park, the character of Mr. Mackey becomes an ICE agent and watches an orientation video where Noem ruthlessly shoots and kills three puppies while instructing the new recruits. Noem infamously wrote about killing a puppy she felt was untrainable in her book, No Going Back.

“A few years ago, I had to put my puppy down by shooting it in the face because sometimes doing what’s important means doing what’s hard,” the cartoon Noem said in the South Park episode.

The show then cuts to her showing up in an ICE van and shooting a puppy in the head.

Later in the episode, Noem and her ICE agents carry out a raid in Heaven.

Discussion

