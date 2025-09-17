ICE Barbie Joins Raid, Mistakenly Arrests US Citizens

She's not very good at this.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardSeptember 17, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joined ICE agents in an early morning raid in Elgin, IL, on Mexican Independence Day, which was on Tuesday. With nearby Chicago on Trump's target list, arrests, including those of U.S. citizens, were made.

ABC7 Chicago reports:

They arrived like a military operation. Agents could be seen in camouflage uniforms with military helicopters circling above at about 5:30 a.m. They broke the front door down and entered the home. Members of Elgin's rapid response teams want to keep their identities anonymous.

"It's terrorizing everyone, putting people back into hiding. People don't know what to do," one team member said.

Indeed, from the video Noem posted on the Bad App, it did look like a military operation.

However, and this has happened before, two of the four people they detained are U.S. citizens who they released shortly afterward.

"I'm just glad I had my wallet, my ID, and I cooperated," he said.

Illinois state Sen. Cristina Castro said the raid was all a show for the Homeland Security secretary. "She can go to hell. Don't come to my community. Go to hell," Castro said.

Via Newsweek:

While officials have stressed that dangerous criminals are being targeted, federal data show that many detainees have no criminal record at all.

Last month, ICE agents detained the boyfriend of a New York City official though he had legal status

This means no one is safe, especially with President Stephen Miller demanding a 3,000 daily arrest quota. It's no wonder U.S. citizens are being swept up in the madness.

